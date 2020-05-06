Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson separate in the middle of the running of the bulls

Instagram

'& # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39; actress is rumored to be and the former star of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; They ended their relationship during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Model Cara Delevigne and actress Ashley Benson They reportedly separated after two years of dating.

Sources tell People.com that the women quietly shut up in early April 2020 and have separately isolated themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but now it's over," said a source. "Their relationship just ran its course."

The couple's representatives have not yet commented on the news, which emerged months after the ex "pretty Little Liars"Star Ashley rejected rumors of a breakup in December, following a candid post on Cara's Twitter page, saying," Ashley and I parted ways. "

The message was quickly removed, along with a series of other suspicious tweets, leading followers to assume that their page had been hacked.

Ashley cleared up the split speculation at the time, after being asked directly by an Instagram user about the claims.

"Did you break up with Cara?" the fan wrote, to which Ashley simply replied "no".

Cara and Ashley were romantically linked for the first time in the summer of 2018, when they kissed at London Heathrow Airport. However, they only confirmed the relationship in June 2019, as they marked their first anniversary.