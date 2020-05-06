Image: Getty Image: Getty

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson I broke up. Their relationship died in early April due to natural causes, sources. saying People.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it's over," said one. "Their relationship just ran its course." A succinct and deeply unsatisfactory one. Explanation.

The two were spotted kissing together at London Airport in 2018. In May 2019, they enjoyed their second major milestone as a couple: the ceremonial purchasing of the Sex bank. So they it did not get married, and now they're done.

Until now it is unknown who gets custody of the sex bank. Who even wants a bank of sex bought in happier times with a partner? Better burn it. [People]

Elon musk and Grimes can't name his son X Æ A-12 Because the state of California will not allow numbers or symbols to be used in a name.

According For TMZ, the law states that names are limited to the 26 letters of the English alphabet, an edict that even Tesla himself must comply with.

Luckily i'm sure that the two of them will manage to find something even stranger, despite the restrictions imposed on them. Good luck to this child. [TMZ]