Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson I have called him to quit smoking.

ME! News has learned that Cara and Ashley have separated and that Cara enjoys being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.

It has been almost two years since the stars began dating, and one year since they made their relationship public. In June 2019, Cara posted a video of her and the pretty Little Liars alum has a steamy kissing session.

In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month, Cara told E! Notice the special reason behind why she decided to go public with her romance. On the one hand, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and it was also the first anniversary of his relationship with the actress.

"I don't know because he's Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," he shared. "It was our first anniversary, so why not?"