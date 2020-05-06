Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson I have called him to quit smoking.
ME! News has learned that Cara and Ashley have separated and that Cara enjoys being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.
It has been almost two years since the stars began dating, and one year since they made their relationship public. In June 2019, Cara posted a video of her and the pretty Little Liars alum has a steamy kissing session.
In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month, Cara told E! Notice the special reason behind why she decided to go public with her romance. On the one hand, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and it was also the first anniversary of his relationship with the actress.
"I don't know because he's Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," he shared. "It was our first anniversary, so why not?"
"They are living together and have been for a while," a source previously told E! News of their relationship. "This is Cara's first real house in Los Angeles and they are really enjoying this time together. Ashley has never been in a relationship like this and she is happier than she ever was."
"It is a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication," the source shared. "They just do normal things like have a coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home a lot and relax. They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple and pleasant things for each other and everything is very easy and natural. They are committed to each other and very much in love. "
Since their separation, it seems that Ashley and Cara have taken photos on social networks.
