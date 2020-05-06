California Sues Uber Lyft for Classifying Drivers as "Contractors,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California and several cities, including Los Angeles, are suing ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft.

The lawsuit announced by Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco attorneys general allege that the two ride-sharing giants are misclassifying their drivers as "contractors," depriving them of workplace protections such as minimum wage and overtime and access to paid sick leave, disability and unemployment insurance.

"Sometimes it takes a pandemic to shake us up and realize what that really means and who suffers the consequences," Becerra said in a statement. "Uber and Lyft drivers who contract the coronavirus or lose their jobs quickly realize what they are missing."

Without these protections, taxpayers end up paying the bill for these "contractors,quot; that drive Uber and Lyft.

A statement announcing the lawsuit says that nothing prevents Uber and Lyft from properly classifying their drivers as employees.

Lyft says he hopes to work with the attorney general and mayors, while Uber says he will "dispute this action in court."