The Bundesliga has become a sufficient part of North American sports culture that, if one tries to translate the name from German to English via Google, it appears as, not kidding, the Bundesliga.

Therefore, the return of Germany's best soccer league after a two-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not require, for many, manufactured affection endemic to the sudden interest of Americans in the Korean Baseball League.

Germany, with a population of almost 84 million, has had 167,000 confirmed cases and almost 7,000 deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak began. It reported only 685 new cases on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga received approval from Chancellor Angela Merkel to resume competition without fans in the stands in mid-May, according to Sky Sports. The league has not chosen an exact date, whose directors will meet Thursday in Frankfurt to discuss the restart and the completion schedule.

Most teams have nine games remaining in the season, and the title race involves at least four strong contenders: leaders Bayern Munich (55 points) and contenders Borussia Dortmund (51), RB Leipzig (50) and Borussia Monchengladbach (49).

The league return figures will be closely watched by other major European soccer leagues, as well as by the NBA, NHL, MLS and Major League Baseball here. None of the idle American team sports has announced a date or plan to resume competition.

Young Canadian star Alphonso Davies has made 17 starts for the Bayern leader. American midfielder Tyler Adams should return from injuries that have affected his season in Leipzig. Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent probably lost some of the momentum gained when he started and scored in a 2-2 draw in his team's 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, but he remains an active part of Bremen's attacking force. .

Weston McKennie remains a regular starter at Schalke FC, retained from the starting lineup only when injured. And we can continue to see teenage midfielder Gio Reyna, son of American football legend Claudio, unfold in Dortmund. Before the break, he scored his first high-level goal in a DFB Pokal Cup match against Bremen and secured an assist in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

German soccer has been ambitious about its return to action. Not only have the 20 Bundesliga teams been training for the past month, but so have the 2.Bundesliga, the country's second division.

With 1,700 people screened for the coronavirus as Germany approached its return, 10 tested positive. That did not derail the plan to reopen.

"Appropriate measures, for example, the isolation of the affected people, were immediately taken by the respective clubs in accordance with the specifications of the local health authorities," the DFL of Germany said in a statement.