Broncos safety Kareem Jackson reflects on suspension of two 2019 games, comfort level playing amid coronavirus – Up News Info

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson reflects on suspension of two 2019 games, comfort level playing amid coronavirus

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson watched from the sidelines for the past two games last season, while the NFL suspended him for a violation of his substance abuse policy and program.

On Tuesday, Jackson spoke to local reporters for the first time since his September arrest for driving under the influence. Jackson, acquired in 2019 from Texans through free agency, expressed regret and called the incident a "mistake,quot; during a Zoom conference call.

"It was very disappointing," said Jackson. “Being the competitor that I am, and being a self-inflicted problem, I feel like I disappointed the boys. For me, it was good to go ahead and do that, leave it behind and go ahead. ”

