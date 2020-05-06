Broncos safety Kareem Jackson reflects on suspension of two 2019 games, comfort level playing amid coronavirus – Up News Info

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson watched from the sidelines for the past two games last season, while the NFL suspended him for a violation of his substance abuse policy and program.

On Tuesday, Jackson spoke to local reporters for the first time since his September arrest for driving under the influence. Jackson, acquired in 2019 from Texans through free agency, expressed regret and called the incident a "mistake,quot; during a Zoom conference call.

"It was very disappointing," said Jackson. “Being the competitor that I am, and being a self-inflicted problem, I feel like I disappointed the boys. For me, it was good to go ahead and do that, leave it behind and go ahead. ”

%MINIFYHTML29bfcca231361554c13de5399c490fc512%

Jackson, 32, had played an integral role during his first season in defending coach Vic Fangio. Jackson appeared in 12 of 13 games (missing the Jaguars loss with a hamstring injury) and had 71 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He started alongside Justin Simmons safely, in addition to playing as a cornerback after injuries drained the Broncos' secondary depth.

Another season in Fangio's system, plus free agent additions by cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive lineman Jurrel Casey have been optimistic to take a big step forward in 2020. Jackson said the defensive improvement will start with a better approach, but added: "For us, the sky is the limit."

However, when it comes to playing safely in the midst of the pandemic, Jackson is in no rush to return. He is working in a private gym in Houston between virtual team position meetings.

"There is no point in playing any game unless it is 100 percent completely safe," Jackson said.