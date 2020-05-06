Broncos quarterback Drew Lock "super-pumped,quot; about new system and players

Unable to be in the same room as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has recruited a close associate in Lee's Summit, Missouri, to help develop a level of comfort with the new playbook.

Her dad Andy.

Last year, Lock would spend free time reciting the works while standing in front of a mirror. This year, because NFL teams are banned from training on their premises due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lock turned to Andy.

"He's doing a good job," Drew said during a video conference on Tuesday. "I had to teach him some rhythm on how to call plays because it was pretty choppy at first, but I think now we've made it into an art."

Lock has been teaching his father to recite the works, but the beginning of the offseason program has focused primarily on learning. The new system. The new teammates. The new processes. A lot to handle for a sophomore, but a Lock is hugging and looks ready.

"Right now, nothing is in fine ink about wins and losses just because of the people we recruit," he said. "We have a lot of work to do to be in our,quot; A "game every Sunday."

The new system: Shurmur and Shula joined the New York Giants Broncos, where they were the coach and the offensive coordinator, respectively. In the first part of the playbook installation, Lock sees a big and welcome change.

"There are more possibilities for us to press the ball down the field, which I think plays with my strengths and will play (with the strengths) of the receivers we have in this team now and be able to (move) around the field and give me options to change a route & # 39; curl & # 39; into a route & # 39; go & # 39; if we can get man (coverage), ”said Lock.

Lock said resuming the Broncos 2020 offense is happening "10 times faster,quot; than a year ago.

"I think having this my second year is benefiting me in many ways that I didn't expect (when) I learned a new offense," he said. "There is a transfer similar to the previous one: you can save that and you don't necessarily have to study it as much because you know what they're talking about." Even the new things that are teaching me, it's easier for me to learn because I've found the way that suits me best. "

The new teammates: Since Lock ended his rookie year with a win over the Raiders, the Broncos have acquired running back Melvin Gordon, right guard Graham Glasgow, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and catchers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

"I am very excited about the guys we add," said Lock. "You talk about Melvin and Graham, two experienced players to help this offense start rolling early when the season starts, and then you talk about the boys in the draft: a group of young, extremely, extremely talented players." But at the same time, I thought of myself as an extremely talented player coming in (in the NFL) and it took me a while to adjust. ”

The Broncos want to be more explosive (their 46 completions of at least 20 yards last year were 25th in the league) and lining up Jeudy and Hamler against catcher Courtland Sutton could help him.

"We saw that many teams started doubling Courtland towards the end of the year when they were playing," Lock said. "Being able to have speed on the other side is going to scare the coordinators d, I think, you're not going to hide high-level security in Courtland if you have those guys on the other side." They will (probably) have to stick to more two-pitch stuff and play us straight up and if you play two heights we have Phillip (Lindsay) and Melvin. I think we are very versatile in what we can do: attack through the air or run the ball. "

General manager John Elway, coach Vic Fangio and Shurmur's decision during the offseason to surround Lock was a hat tip for his game last year (seven touchdowns, three interceptions and a 89.7 rating).

"He says they saw something positive in the way I played in those last games and they can stay for a long time and help the Broncos win as many games as possible," said Lock. “It means a lot to me to see that happen. It puts some extra confidence in my back, but at the same time, expectations also rise. I like to say that I hold onto high expectations and put pressure on myself in general, and that always exceeds pressure from the media or even friends and family. "

The new processes. Lock has continued to work with his personal trainer, Austin Pace, in the Kansas City suburbs during the shutdown and, once allowed, wants to round up the Broncos' skill position players for pitching sessions.

"I was actually very lucky," he said. “My coach here has a private place where we ended up just being him and me during the quarantine. It worked very well for us. We have to keep running and picking things up, and I hooked up with him (Broncos strength and conditioning coach) Loren (Landow) to have a similar mindset as to what Loren wants and passed it on to Austin. "

Lock has the offensive players, all of whom have the new offensive on team-provided iPads, in a text string, and "when the pros say it's okay, we'll be ready and we'll start throwing and lowering this chemistry and getting things rolling. . "

Lock called the Zoom conference meetings with the crime, "Definitely a little different. … You have to be more vocal; you're not on the board and face-to-face with your receivers or runners. It's not awkward, but it's definitely different to intervene during these meetings and have all eyes looking at you on the screen. "