Broadway star Jessica Vosk slapped by Bravo Reality TV Star in Street Altercation

The & # 39; Wicked & # 39; actress He tells Bravo star Arzo Anwar to put on a mask during an encounter in New York City, but the latter retaliates by slapping her in the face.

Broadway star Jessica Vosk has filed a police report against celebrity stylist Arzo Anwar after an alleged altercation in New York City.

Actress and singer most famous for playing Elphaba in the musical "Evil"She claims that she was walking her dog on Tuesday May 5, 2020 when a woman, who was not wearing a face mask, came too close to feel comfortable as she ran past.

Jessica told the woman to put on a mask and alleges that the woman retaliated by slapping her in the face.

The actress began filming their encounter and then tweeted a clip of the footage on Twitter, prompting fans to identify the other woman as Arzo, who appears on the reality show. "Blood, sweat and heels"

"What you see is a video of someone who just hit me because I told him to wear a mask if he decides not to socially distance himself appropriately in a densely populated area of ​​the city. Nothing, and I don't want to say ANYTHING, condones hitting someone else. . Period, "Jessica tweeted to a fanatic.

He returned to social media on Wednesday to assure fans that he had reported the incident to the police.

"Thank you all!" she added. "I was able to file a report today. FORWARD! It was actually that person, and I'm glad I was able to handle it."