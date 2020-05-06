Brian Mullan, former Rapids midfielder, now battling coronavirus at the front

Grandma Betty had a hug that would make an anaconda cry. The love vice was honed after four decades as a registered nurse, when she used that 120-pound frame to load patients twice her size.

Wednesday was National Nurses Day, a time when those nurses, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, are handling more cargo than usual. It reminded me of my late grandmother, dragging the sick and sick with an iron grip. And Brian Mullan, the former Rapids midfielder, now a nurse at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

Especially after hearing a story about Mullan that one of his former Colorado teammates, forward Omar Cummings, shared a few weeks ago, since the two were teammates in the Rapids' 2010 MLS Cup champions.

Cummings admired the way Mullan enjoyed the visits the Rapids players made to local hospitals. How Mullan was able to inspect a patient's room and apparently pull a conversation out of nowhere.

"Oh, are you in Paw Patrol?" Mullan said to a young man.

"Yes," replied the boy.

"Amazing man! What is your favorite character?"

"Persecution."

"Pursuit? Oh my friend, my kids love Chase. He is amazing."

Mullan too. Explicitly when the children were involved.

"I used to see Brian and how he interacted," said Cummings, now an ambassador for the FC Cincinnati soccer club. “See him, see him interact with those children, see him simply change that behavior and relate to them.

"Knowing that is part of medicine, that when you get there, you want to be optimistic and happy. Now, as a dad, I can see those things. Whereas when I was young, I couldn't.

A Denver native and Jesuit Regis graduate, Mullan, 42, made four appearances with the USMNT and won five MLS Cups. The latter came with the Rapids a decade ago, before knee problems in 2014 put the kibosh into a 14-year pro career.

It was as the chapter was ending that the Regis student began taking prerequisite courses for nursing school, following in the footsteps of his mother, Jackie. Mullan was learning those ropes in the emergency room several years ago, toward the end of his MLS career, when they brought victims of a car accident.

"And I said," How do you have the stomach for something like that? "" Former Rapids coach Pablo Mastroeni, now a Houston Dynamo assistant, recalled. "’ And, more importantly, how do you stay calm? "

"He doesn't doubt himself. It was something he always wanted to do. And once he thought about it, there was no going back."

Full disclosure: I texted Brian earlier this year, when the world started to slow down due to COVID-19, to ask him about his career change. A few hours later, he replied to the text message, politely rejecting the comment.

However, his former teammates and coaches had a lot to say.

"To complete 180 and go to a different field," said Mastroeni, "it takes a lot of courage for a man to say, 'OK, I don't know anything about this, but I really love it and I want to get better at it.'

"He is one of the most disinterested people (I've ever met)," offered Dominic Kinnear, the former Rapids defender and current LA Galaxy assistant. "I always said, 'If he had 11 Brian Mullans on the team, he would win the MLS Cup every year.' If you asked his coworkers, I'm sure it would be hard to find a better nurse than him. "

Or a more humble one, given the resume. In October 2019, Mullan received the DAISY Award, an honor presented for "extraordinary,quot; work in the nursing field, after being nominated for the daughter of a recent patient.

"I don't know if I have enough words," said the Swedish doctor, quoting the daughter last fall, "to describe the differences Brian made in helping to save my mother's life."

As the virus swept across the state, Kinnear called Mullan in late March to see how he was holding up. Mullan called six days later, exhausted.

"He said," It's busy, it's a crazy moment, "" Kinnear said. "(He) is much more giver than taker. Which I think is a good feature to have."

Especially now. A toast to Mullan. To Betty For nurses who, selflessly, thankfully, don't just keep pulling their weight on the line. But ours too.