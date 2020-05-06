Brett Favre to refund $ 1 million for speeches he never gave

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images
Brett Favre He will return the $ 1.1 million in Mississippi state welfare money he received for speaking on commitments he never participated in, the state auditor announced Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, through NBC News, auditor Shad White said Favre had already reimbursed $ 500,000 and agreed to pay the remaining $ 600,000 in installments in the coming months.
In a spending audit released Monday, it was shown that the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent millions of dollars in federal welfare grant funds that did not actually benefit impoverished communities in the state. Between 2017 and 2018, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program paid Favre Enterprises a total of $ 1.1 million to make speeches at three separate events.
The auditor's report, according to the AP, said "after a cursory review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the person hired did not speak or was present at those events."
The former NFL star referred to his involvement in the scandal via Twitter on Wednesday night, saying he did not know where the funds he received came from.
"Many times different products and brands are approached by my agent to make it appear one way or another," Favre, 50, said in the statement: "This request was no different and I made numerous announcements for Families First."
"I have never received money for obligations I did not meet. To reiterate Auditors White's statement, I did not know that the money that was being dispersed was paid for with funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi, "he continued. "I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope by donating nearly $ 10 million to neglected and disadvantaged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin."
Favre's statement concluded: "It has brought a lot of joy into my life, and I would certainly never do anything to take away the children I have struggled to help with! I love Mississippi and I will never knowingly do anything to take away those who most they need it ".
The retired Green Bay Packers professional will not face criminal charges.
Auditor White said in a statement that he wants "to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to do this well and to make TANF taxpayers and families comprehensive."
The money paid will go back to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
