Brett Favre to refund $ 1 million for speeches he never gave

Brett Favre He will return the $ 1.1 million in Mississippi state welfare money he received for speaking on commitments he never participated in, the state auditor announced Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, through NBC News, auditor Shad White said Favre had already reimbursed $ 500,000 and agreed to pay the remaining $ 600,000 in installments in the coming months.

In a spending audit released Monday, it was shown that the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent millions of dollars in federal welfare grant funds that did not actually benefit impoverished communities in the state. Between 2017 and 2018, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program paid Favre Enterprises a total of $ 1.1 million to make speeches at three separate events.

The auditor's report, according to the AP, said "after a cursory review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the person hired did not speak or was present at those events."

The former NFL star referred to his involvement in the scandal via Twitter on Wednesday night, saying he did not know where the funds he received came from.