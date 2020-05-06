Brett Favre returns $ 1.1M in state money received from the Mississippi nonprofit

Brett Favre is returning the $ 1.1 million his company received from a Mississippi nonprofit organization for personal appearances that Favre did not make, the state auditor announced Wednesday.

Auditor Shad White said Favre has already returned $ 500,000 and will pay the balance in installments in the coming months.

The money originally came from the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. He was sent to the Mississippi Community Education Center through the state Department of Human Services, and then to Favre's company, Favre Enterprises. Payments were made in 2017 and 2018, according to a state audit by DHS.

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to do this well and make TANF taxpayers and families complete," White said in a prepared statement, according to the Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Miss. "To date, we have seen no records indicating that Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money they paid him."

%MINIFYHTML8631ad9a7e443c2b13ddec37bb70d1bc14%

The money will go back to DHS and will be used to pay for wellness-related programs, White added.

Favre does not face criminal charges, state officials said.

The DHS audit marked $ 94 million in welfare fund spending as questionable, including $ 1.1 million for Favre Enterprises.