Brett Favre begins paying $ 1.1M for unsubmitted speeches paid for with welfare funds – Up News Info

– Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is paying $ 1.1 million in welfare money he received for multiple speeches in which he did not appear, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.

Auditor Shad White said his office received $ 500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a pledge that Favre will pay the other $ 600,000 in installments in the coming months.

Favre's effort to return the money came two days after White launched a spending audit by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group. for profit whose former leader was accused of an embezzlement scheme.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the US. And the community education center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to do this well and to make TANF taxpayers and families whole," White said in a statement Wednesday. "To date, we have not seen any records indicating that Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money that he was being paid."

The audit released Monday said the center paid Favre Enterprises $ 500,000 in December 2017 and $ 600,000 in June 2018, and was supposed to deliver speeches during at least three events. The auditor's report stated that "after a superficial review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the person hired did not speak or was not present at those events."

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, is not facing criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as "questioned,quot; costs, which White said means "the auditors clearly saw bad spending or were unable to verify that the money had been legally spent."

White said the money Favre will reimburse will be sent to the Department of Human Services.

Favre has not returned multiple text messages sent by The Associated Press since Monday. Its manager, Bus Cook, told AP on Wednesday: "We have nothing to say."

%MINIFYHTMLc7df78aac78e4552d20e1a2834ca6e4a14%

In an audit, White said his employees identified $ 94 million in questionable agency spending, including payments for sports activities without a clear connection to help people in need in one of the poorest states in the US. USA

The audit was launched months after a former director of Human Services and five other people were indicted on state embezzlement charges of approximately $ 4 million. They have pleaded not guilty and await trial in what White has called one of the largest Mississippi cases of public corruption in decades.

"If there was a way to waste the money, it appears that the DHS leadership or its beneficiaries thought and tried," White said.

John Davis was director of the Department of Human Services from January 2016 to July 2019, appointed by the then governor. Phil Bryant, a Republican who also appointed White to the position when a previous auditor resigned. Davis was one of the accused persons; Another was Nancy New, who was director of the Mississippi Community Education Center. Davis, New and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

AP left a phone message Wednesday at the Jackson office of the Mississippi Community Education Center with questions about the payments to Favre. There was no immediate response.

The auditor's report said Human Services leaders, particularly Davis, "engaged in a widespread and widespread conspiracy to circumvent internal controls, state law and federal regulations,quot; to target grant money to certain individuals and groups. Davis instructed two groups that received grants, the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Northern Mississippi Family Resource Center, to spend money with certain other individuals or groups, according to the auditor's report.

White said those two nonprofit groups received more than $ 98 million in grants from the Department of Human Services during the three years ending June 30. Most of the money came from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The audit will be sent to the US Department of Health and Human Services. And federal officials will decide whether to sanction the state for improper spending, White said.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)