Brendan Leipsic of the capitals in hot water after vulgar messages on social networks

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic was outraged on Twitter on Wednesday after images of vulgar and insulting messages posted from his Instagram account on social media appeared.

The images contained direct message conversations that included crude and derogatory language towards women and references to drugs. Sporting News will not incorporate any of the images, but they are linked here. (Warning: Twitter thread contains extremely NSFW language.)

The Winnipeg native posted a statement on Twitter shortly after the images went viral. In it, he claimed that the leak was the result of hacking into his friend's Instagram account.

"I fully acknowledge how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and I sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions," the statement said. "I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking the time to determine how to move forward in a responsible and meaningful way. I really am sorry."

Leipsic, 25, is in his fourth NHL season. He debuted in 2016 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring a goal in his first game for the club. He then spent time with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings before signing with Washington as a free agent last July.

In one of the images, Leipsic appeared to make an insulting comment towards the Canucks winger's wife, Tanner Pearson, with whom he briefly was teammates while in Vancouver.

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post reported that capitals were investigating the comments and would handle the matter internally.