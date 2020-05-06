Brandy Norwood stops the aging process in new couture photos

Brandy Norwood has shown that he will never grow old with his latest photos. The diva went to social media, where she shared some awesome photos that were taken from the filming of her new song, "Baby Mama."

The singer and actress delighted fans with various images where she flaunts a very intriguing full braid hairstyle and sexy makeup.

The singer-songwriter attracted attention in a pink suit and a yellow dress. Supporters are more than happy to get new music from the artist. And a few want to know the secret of her young appearance.

A supporter said to Ray J's sister, "BRANDY NORWOOD !!!! You've done it again. Always raising the bar and doing it effortlessly. Seriously, this is a hymn. 😭😭😭😍😍😍🙌🏾🙌 🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 "

Another sponsor said this: “Braaaaaandy! I love you and I'm waiting for the new music! This song already sounds amazing! 🙌🏾 ♥ ️ "

A third fan shared: "@brandy, you are absolutely beautiful and amazing! Thank you for sharing your gift! I am enjoying this new chapter. ❤️💜❤️💜 The song is perfect! Great job! Always get lofty music from you! ! ❤️🎉🙌 Proud of your growth, B Rocka! ”

This person revealed, “Yes brandy, you have a hit here, my idol. You were a beast Your new single is all the atmosphere, "Baby mama,quot;, let's do it #DivineTiming # B7 #VocalBible @brandy #ShesCominqToStorm ".

A fifth comment said: "Beautiful. I always have you in my heart. God bless you in your project. I know how much you have worked in recording it for your fans. We will come for you at all times."

This Instagrammer chimed in: "WHEN DO YOU BEGIN THE AGING PROCESS?!?! Brandy, I am very happy for you. I do not know what to do. God truly bless you 🤧, my greatest inspiration. "

This music enthusiast explained: “There are no words to express how happy I am for your new song! My favorite artist of all time! ❤️❤️❤️ I met her in person a couple of years ago and … her skin is … amazing. I support the flow of talent #babymama I honestly hate that word because it seems like it's only used negatively towards black women, but this is a good song and positive. "

Brandy is fully aware and enjoys his state in the game.



