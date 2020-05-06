Boston Unveils Final Design of New Northern Avenue Bridge

The historic replacement design of the Northern Avenue Bridge is almost official.

At a Zoom meeting Wednesday night, city officials unveiled their vision to replace the rusty swing bridge that connects downtown Boston and the port through the mouth of the Fort Point canal.

"He is bold, he is beautiful and he is absolutely worthy of Boston," said city engineer Para Jayasinghe during the presentation, which included a five-minute virtual tour of the bridge.

The design includes two pedestrian and bicycle spans, along with a single bus line and an armored boardwalk that evokes the steel frame of the original bridge.

Authorities said the below-grade ride will offer a unique view of Boston Harbor and will include public art, landscaping, seating, and possibly commercial vendors. The space will be connected to the upper level on both sides, with a gradual ramp on the side and stairs of Atlantic Avenue, a ramp and stadium-style seating on the port side. The area will also be illuminated at night, as illustrated by the video presentation.

"We didn't want a single bridge to cut biscuits over the Fort Point Canal," said Joe Fleury, the city's chief bridge engineer.

Representation of Northern Avenue Bridge. —City of Boston

The final design comes after a long-standing process, which includes a contentious debate at times about what, if any, vehicle traffic would be allowed to do.

The original dilapidated bridge, which first opened in 1908 and even carried freight trains for more than 50 years, was closed to car traffic in 1997. And in 2014, officials also closed it to pedestrians, citing "deterioration irreparable,quot;. The Coast Guard says the crumbling structure, which is left in an open position to allow passage of boat traffic, remains a risk of collapse in the canal.

After running over general architectural designs last year, city officials came up with a general concept for a "people-first,quot; bridge last December that prioritizes pedestrians and bicyclists. While it would be closed to general auto traffic, the final design includes a bus lane leading to Atlantic Avenue. Authorities also said they wanted to leave open the option of using the bridge for vehicular traffic during construction on the adjacent Moakley Bridge.

Representation of Northern Avenue Bridge. —City of Boston

When asked about concerns about how bus lanes will be separated from bicyclists and pedestrians, Jayasinghe said certain specific details are still being resolved. Authorities say the design will be 100 percent complete by the end of the year, before next year's major construction. According to Jayasinghe, they are aiming for a ribbon cut in 2022.

The city has allocated roughly $ 100 million for the project, although Jayasinghe noted that the financial effects of the coronavirus have made things "challenging."