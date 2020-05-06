Boston business leaders see 3 & # 39; main barriers & # 39; to reopen the economy

Local business leaders are taking stock of what needs to happen to get Boston's economy back on track in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and have some requests from government officials.

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce presented its agenda for making the economy work last week before the state's Reopening Advisory Board, 17-member group governor Charlie Baker met to help his administration organize a gradual reopening .

The agenda, drawn up with input from regional CEOs, hundreds of chamber members, and the organization's Executive Committee and Board of Directors, presents clear requests from the business community government, including for the state to publish its criteria for a reopening on Friday.

The group also suggests that officials establish a two-phase reopening plan: a phase beginning May 18 with an "incremental change to current restrictions,quot; that allows select industries and activities to return, and a second phase that gives step to a "more comprehensive reopening,quot; from June 1.

Baker has extended the state's stay-at-home notice and order that closed all non-essential businesses in Massachusetts through May 18.

The governor said Wednesday that his administration aims to begin a gradual reopening at that time, as long as the state sees sustained and declining trends in the number of cases and deaths, as well as in the number of hospitals that still operate in " overvoltage conditions. "

The state has seen some data showing positive changes recently. For several days, the percentage of positive coronavirus cases identified through daily testing has fallen below what it was last month, according to Baker. Of more than 9,000 tests reported Tuesday, only 13 percent were positive.

The number of hospitalizations has been essentially "flat,quot; in recent days, with 3,564 hospitalized cases reported Wednesday, Baker said.

The state has recorded 72,025 coronavirus cases and 4,420 related deaths so far.

"We are still very much in this fight with COVID-19, but it is encouraging to see positive progress," Baker said. "As we move on the other side of this and determine our next steps for a way forward, we need to continue to see those numbers drop."

The administration's goal is to begin reopening "certain types of businesses on a limited basis,quot; on May 18, industries where you can return to work with more safety precautions than typical, he said.

"But this gradual process cannot begin until we see sustained downward trends in many of the data items we talk about every day," Baker added.

The Chamber of Commerce, in a policy report released Wednesday, says the state must provide the specific criteria necessary for a reopening.

"Most of the other states in the multi-state regional compact have done this," the report says. "For example, New York State has 12 criteria that a region must meet before an economic reopening, including a 14-day decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization rates. The state should also announce its gradual reopening plan on Friday, May 8, to allow businesses and employees at least 10 days to prepare before the potential expiration of the essential services order. "

That information, the group says, should include what "data-driven criteria,quot; Massachusetts must meet in its fight against the coronavirus and what activities will be allowed under what conditions to move forward. Officials must also disclose the objective criteria, dates and other details for the additional phases of any reopening plan.

In addition, companies surveyed by the chamber have indicated three "main barriers,quot; to reopening the economy:

Tests

The increase and expansion of coronavirus and antibody tests is "a priority for all companies," the group said.

The state should have the goal of evaluating anyone each time they request a test, based on the agenda.

"By May 18, the state must detail what will be needed to achieve that goal, including, but not limited to, the costs and capacity to manufacture, administer and analyze tests," the group says.

Widespread testing initiatives have been launched in cities across the country, including in Somerville, which announced testing for any resident "with and without symptoms,quot; late last month.

Child care

Early childhood education programs, with the exception of emergency care centers for certain children, are closed statewide through June 29.

But the camera says many employees cannot return to their workplaces without childcare, so the governor should try to reopen those programs on June 1.

The state "should detail what restrictions will apply, what precautions providers should implement, and provide guidance on the ability for providers to communicate with existing customers," the policy report says. "Because capacity may be limited, the state may need to plan the creation of alternative or additional child care, including resources for older children who would have participated in camps, summer schools, or other activities."

Transport

Before the pandemic hit New England, the MBTA carried more than a million passengers every day, and social distancing would surely have to change that in the future, says the Chamber of Commerce.

"In addition to its plan to implement social distancing, the state must announce changes in the capacity of the MBTA," the chamber wrote. "This would include information on the planned service frequency for the bus, train and train lines and the maximum passengers allowed in each type of service."

MBTA CEO Steve Poftak said last week that the agency was beginning to analyze what its post-economic shutdown operations will look like and is forming a task force to develop transition plans. Part of that effort includes looking at "future service scenarios,quot; for the summer and fall so that the system has flexibility to meet conditions, he said.

However, government leaders decide to make the economy work again, they should seek to provide guidance to the business community, rather than a series of new regulations, according to the chamber.

Businesses and employers are already working on a "unified reopening response," a process that would be better informed with criteria and plans on the main problems of state officials, they say. Orientation with an eye on public health will allow each employer to determine an appropriate and flexible transition back, rather than the rigid mandates to follow, according to the camera.

"Major employers seek to build consensus among themselves on things like when and how employees return to physical workspaces, adjusting to new building designs and procedures, acquiring PPE, and training employees for the new workspace," says the group. "They are also thinking about how their decisions will affect small businesses near their offices.

"A unified business response, combined with information and guidance from the government, will put Massachusetts on the path to a strong economic reopening."

