Blake Lively Tolineline Thriller from Netflix "Dark Days on Magna Carta" – Up News Info

Netflix has acquired the rights to Dark days in Magna Carta, a post-apocalyptic thriller written by Michael Paisley with Blake Lively attached to star and produce, Up News Info has confirmed. Stranger stuff EP Shawn Levy is also on board to produce the project, which is being considered a franchise vehicle for Lively.

The photo is said to be a narration based on the character of a woman who must take extreme measures during a catastrophic event to save her family.

Lively is producing under his B for Effort label with Kate Vorhoff and Levy, which he will produce with Dan Cohen, a partner at 21 Laps.

