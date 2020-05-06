Black Mirror Creator understands that the last thing we need now is more Black Mirror

Image: Getty

Between the fucking pig and what happened to poor Domhnall Gleeson, I can't say I've seen so much Black mirror Canon, since his dystopian glimpses have always made me more anxious than entertaining, perhaps because they are too close to reality. At Twilight ZoneI can at least take comfort in the fact that I don't wear glasses and medicate me to sleep on airplanes, and therefore would never have many of the problems faced in that series. " particular brand of slightly altered reality

And while I can't really enjoy the series in the best of circumstances, the people who would see Black mirror Now, at this grim moment in history, they are most likely the guys who throw their arms up in the air during roller coasters to make the experience feel more like a real death. Black mirror Creator Charlie Brooker agrees with my assessment that right now most of us scared cats need Less specific existential fear of dystopia rather than more so that's why you're writing the program on the back burner, according to IndiewI will go (through a interview with Up News Info):

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach it would be for stories about crumbling societies, so I'm not working on any of those (" Black Mirror "episodes)," said Brooker.

While we wait to see what we can and will not be able to bear in the future, Brooker is working on writing some comedy, which seems like a safe bet.