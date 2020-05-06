Big man Olivier Sarr turns Kentucky's draft loss into a big win

Many Kentucky fans were heartbroken a week ago when Kentucky missed Matt Haarms of Purdue, the top available graduate transfer center.

Instead, they had to settle for the top transfer center: Olivier Sarr of Wake Forest.

When the consolation prize is preferred, is it still called that?

Sarr, 7-0, 256 pounds, averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons in his junior season. It has the ability to run the floor, is an alert pin and an effective shot blocker. He attempted 180 free throws and converted at a 76 percent rate, but he needs to work on his ability to finish. Haarms, 7-3, left Purdue as a graduate transfer, and ultimately decided to continue his career at BYU. Haarms is a superior shot blocker than Sarr, but he has never averaged more than 22 minutes per game in his career.

Sarr is more likely to function in Kentucky as a great full-time man. His best games at Wake included 30 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Notre Dame and 25 points in a win in late February over Duke. He closed the season averaging 20 points in his last five games.

His stats represented a huge improvement in his first two seasons, though they didn't result in Wake having a successful season. Danny Manning was fired from the head coach position nearly two weeks ago, and Sarr announced Thursday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He arrived in the UK with a Twitter post on Wednesday: "BBN, I can't wait to get started," he wrote.

Sarr said it was "an emotional struggle,quot; to decide whether to leave Wake after the university decided to fire Manning. The Deacons ended their disappointing season on March 10, two days before all NCAA basketball was shut down, but Manning was not fired until April 25. Steve Forbes was hired as the new head coach of the Deacs in one week.

"Coach Manning and the staff were familiar," Sarr wrote. "I just didn't feel like I could be at my best going back to Wake Forest."

In Kentucky, Sarr can provide something akin to a veteran presence in a squad that comprises almost exclusively freshmen and sophomores.

If he can earn eligibility to compete in the 2020-21 season, he will fill a significant vacancy on the front court for Wildcats created when sophomore E.J. Montgomery decided to turn pro, despite averaging just 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.