Big 3 talent agencies seek to further limit discovery in ongoing legal battle with WGA over packaging fees – Up News Info

The WGA and Hollywood's Big 3 talent agencies have filed supplemental reports in federal court on the scope of the discovery in their yearlong battle over packaging fees, with agencies seeking to limit the mountain of documents that the union still is looking even though District Court Judge Andre Birotte dismissed most of the union's claims against WME, CAA and UTA on April 27. The agencies declare the judge's ruling a "resounding victory."

"The discovery should focus on the remaining issues in the case, and the Guilds should not be allowed to use the disproportionate discovery as a club for other purposes," the agencies said in a new report released Tuesday.

The WGA, in a court filing Tuesday, sticks to its demand that the agencies turn over tens of thousands of pages of emails and other documents held by hundreds of current and former executives and agents of the agencies the union says are they are still relevant to your remaining claims. These "custodians" of documents, WGA attorney Casey Pitts wrote, include "at least 206 at CAA, including at least 75 agents for writers, not including executives; 129 at UTA – including at least 55 agents for writers, not including executives , and 236 at WME – including at least 55 agents for writers, not including executives. "

The judge is allowing WGA East and West to proceed to trial for its state claim for the agency's Cartwright Pricing Act involving its standard 3-3-10% packaging fee formula, and in several other claims for Individual plaintiffs appointed for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition and breach of contract. The union has told its members that "we hope to continue the discovery and then bring it to trial."

The two sides had previously filed reports on the scope of the discovery just hours after Birotte rejected the union's claims for federal pricing, extortion, and group boycotts, but agencies now say those reports were drafted before the judge's ruling. of April 27, and did not fully take into account the importation of its decision "at the eleventh hour". The agencies now want an even narrower scope of discovery to match the far fewer claims than they will have to defend when the case is tried next March.

"This Supplemental Report addresses the significant impact of Judge Birotte's order of April 27 to dismiss most" of the WGA's claims "on matters before the Court," the agencies said in their latest report. “The Dismissal Order, issued just hours before the finalized Joint Stipulation is filed (in the discovery), requires limiting the Agencies' discovery beyond what was discussed in the Joint Stipulation.

“Before the Dismissal Order was issued, and as explained in the Joint Stipulation, the Agencies offered to produce an extraordinarily costly discovery to comply with the claims then present in the case, and to allow the Guilds to prove their theory. that it is & # 39; systemic & # 39; There was a conflict of interest between the talent agents and the writers represented by the union over the agency's packaging practice. Specifically, the agencies had offered to produce: (1) their core files for each active packaging agreement over a four-year period, which includes not only the terms of the agreements, but also the external and internal correspondence regarding those agreements, and (2)) documents from 15 individual trustees per Agency, that is, 45 additional talent agents or agency executives.

"This offered discovery completely disproved the underlying premise of the instant motion to compel (unions and individual plaintiffs"): the misleading claim that the agencies agreed to provide only "limited" information on a "small" number of offers of packing. Due to the agencies offering, the (WGA) demand for additional electronic discovery from at least 105 additional unidentified electronic discovery custodians, at a staggering cost to the agencies, collectively proved to be more than $ 10 million above The millions of dollars the agencies offered to incur discovery costs, was spectacularly wrong and not proportional. It clearly should have been rejected even if Judge Birotte had not issued the dismissal order. "

"The development of this" eleventh hour "cannot be ignored, as the Guilds might prefer," the agencies said. Rather, the Dismissal Order has made the agencies' offer excessive and not proportional to the remaining claims, because virtually all union claims have been dismissed. In addition to the Cartwright Law pricing claim From the Guilds, all that remains are some claims by individual writers that they suffered a violation of fiduciary duty or constructive fraud in their own specific agreements.

“The only remaining claims and counterclaims in the case that go beyond claims of individual harm to individual writers are (a) the Agencies' affirmative antitrust claim against the Guilds under Section 1 of the Sherman Act, and the claim of secondary boycott of CAA and UTA against the Guilds under federal labor law; (b) a counterclaim by the Guilds and individual writers under the California Cartwright Act that talent agencies have agreed to "set" studio prices for packaging fees; and (c) a fully derived counterclaim of counterclaim.

"Most notably for current purposes, Judge Birotte's dismissal order removed all guild counterclaims that were based on a theory of a systemic conflict of interest between talent agents and their client-writers about packaging, dismissing with prejudice to the union's claims for RICO, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of the 14,700 union members, and violation of California's unfair competition law. "

"The unions' counterclaims" due to conflict of interest "no longer exist," he wrote. Accordingly, there is no counterclaim to support (his) claim in the Instant Motion to treat a wide range of additional talent agents in the Agencies as custodians of documents to seek evidence of a conflict of interest between talent agents and writers. . .

“None of the remaining counterclaims is dependent, at all, on any demonstration of a conflict of interest between the talent agents and the writers beyond the six individual writers pursuing these claims and their individual agents. In these changing circumstances, agencies' prior offer to produce all of their packaging files for active packaging offers is no longer guaranteed or adequate. Nor can it be argued, after Judge Birotte's ruling, that the (guilds) claim that their defense of "systemic conflict" to the agencies' affirmative group boycott claim against the guilds provides an independent justification for the agencies that They incur the burden and expense of producing all their centralized packaging files. As discussed in the Joint Stipulation Agency part, the relevance of the evidence in the Agency's files for such defense is extremely limited. "

Noting that "although the timing of the current situation is unusual," the agencies said "it is undeniable" that their "prior proposal is no longer proportional to the actual needs of the case in the wake of the dismissal order." Instead, in current circumstances, the agencies believe that the discovery should be appropriately and proportionally limited as follows: (1) Agencies will continue to produce ESI documents from 15 individual custodians from June 24, 2015 to the current date. , including the Talent Agents Person for the individual Counter-Claimants who relate to the remaining claims in the case; and (2) the Agencies will also produce documents from their central packaging files for: (a) any packaging agreement involving an individual Counterclaimant, and (b) a significant and appropriate cross-section of additional active packaging agreements from the June 24, 2015, through the present.

"This offered production is sufficient to allow a decision on whether the individual agreement of a Counter-Declarer manifests a violation of fiduciary duty or constructive fraud. It also reveals the Cartwright Act's pricing claim, which is based on the notion that agencies have priced all packaging offers at a uniform price & # 39; 3-3-10 & # 39; in fact, as this discovery will reveal, packaging rates are not fixed or uniform. "

"The discovery as limited in this proposal is broad and appropriate," the agencies said. “It provides individual Counterclaimers with all the discovery they could possibly have been entitled to if they had filed their claims in their own separate claims, rather than linking them to the Guild's claims that have now been rejected. In addition, it provides all counter-claimants, including guilds, with the proper discovery of the only remaining antitrust claim (pricing under the Cartwright Act).

"If, in fact, the agencies have engaged in a pricing conspiracy – and the agencies deny that dispute – then the production of files related to an appropriate cross section of the relevant packaging agreements, along with fifteen additional custodians per agency, it's more than enough to prove that.

"Accordingly, agency output should be limited to the proposal above, tailored to make agency charges and costs proportional to the narrower scope of this case after the dismissal order.

Alternatively, the Court should order the parties to meet and consult to reach an agreement on the appropriate scope of the discovery, which should be more limited than the Agencies' proposal in the Joint Stipulation. In any event, it should be denied. the plaintiffs' motion. "