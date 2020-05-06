Beneath the Deck Med, Captain Sandy takes the Cash Cab: Look!

welcome to Cash boothCaptain Sandy.
In this exclusive preview of the May 13 return of the Bravo game show, Under the Mediterranean cover captain Yawn of sand joins the contestants Ashley and Tyler for a ride on the Cash booth. In typical Cash booth fashion, contestants jump to host Ben BaileyTaxi drivers do not know that they are about to compete for a cash price.
"You are in the Cash booth"Ben first reveals Ashley and Tyler.
"No … No, we're not," says Ashley stunned as her friend laughs. "You're annoying me,quot;.
While still in shock, Ashley asks Ben how much time he actually spends in the taxi, to which he replies, "too much." Tyler, who is a teacher, can socialize while his students think he lives "under my desk."
With this little talk out of the way, Ben reveals his next big surprise, his famous teammate Captain Sandy.
"Do you think I could go to the dock?" jokes the famous captain. "Is there money here?"
As Ashley comments that she is "really in shock," Tyler asks Captain Sandy if his presence means they will take her on his next charter.
"Maybe," says Captain Sandy.
"Toot, toot! Beep, beep! Have a good trip, bitch! Come on," Ashley exclaims now excited.
Given this statement, Ben describes the rules to the trio. "You guys have 37 blocks to accumulate as much mullah as possible, so let's get started right away," Ben says. "These first questions are worth $ 50 each."
For his first question, Ben asks the group the following: "What US office supplies are generally measured in quantities of 25, reams of 500, and packages of 1,000?"
Unanimously, the group determines that the answer is on paper.
"The paper is fine and you're on the board for $ 50," says Ben. "One by one, let's see if you can go two by two."
For the rest of Ashley and Tyler's adventure with Captain Sandy in the Cash boothBe sure to watch the return of the Bravo show on Wednesday, May 13 at 11:30 p.m.
