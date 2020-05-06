Beneath the Deck Med, Captain Sandy takes the Cash Cab: Look!

welcome to Cash boothCaptain Sandy.

In this exclusive preview of the May 13 return of the Bravo game show, Under the Mediterranean cover captain Yawn of sand joins the contestants Ashley and Tyler for a ride on the Cash booth. In typical Cash booth fashion, contestants jump to host Ben BaileyTaxi drivers do not know that they are about to compete for a cash price.

"You are in the Cash booth"Ben first reveals Ashley and Tyler.

"No … No, we're not," says Ashley stunned as her friend laughs. "You're annoying me,quot;.

While still in shock, Ashley asks Ben how much time he actually spends in the taxi, to which he replies, "too much." Tyler, who is a teacher, can socialize while his students think he lives "under my desk."

With this little talk out of the way, Ben reveals his next big surprise, his famous teammate Captain Sandy.

"Do you think I could go to the dock?" jokes the famous captain. "Is there money here?"