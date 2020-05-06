Ben Simmons injury update: GM 76ers & # 39; very optimistic & # 39; All-Star will return

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons should be ready to play when the NBA season resumes.

Simmons missed eight games due to a low-back nerve shock before the 2019-20 campaign stopped amid the coronavirus pandemic. The point guard was at the time ready to be reevaluated in three weeks, casting doubt on his availability for a late-season playoff.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand now believes he will be able to adapt.

UPDATE DURING: Will you be ready for the Nets' playoff run?

"I am very optimistic that he will be able to play if and when we get that green light to resume," Brand said in a conference call Tuesday.

The NBA's leader in steals with 115, Simmons has been able to rehabilitate at the 76ers' practice facility and Brand has been encouraged by his progress. The next step is for Simmons to continue the three-on-three and five-on-five work, but those attacks won't be allowed until the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

"I give Ben and our medical staff a lot of credit for their hard work during their recovery," Brand said. "I give Ben a lot of credit for his hard work during this unknown time. Fortunately, we can arrange to continue receiving the treatment and rehabilitation he needs during this hiatus."

%MINIFYHTML130ab8219b9b918bca3ff8c45ede675114%

"When I take him on FaceTime during his workouts and treatments and see him, I feel very encouraged."

Simmons, 23, a two-time All-Star, was in the midst of another excellent season before being sidelined, averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. It has been critical to Philadelphia's success, as the 76ers are 33-21 when Simmons plays and 6-5 when not.

The Sixers were tied with the Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference when the season ended, and Simmons' return would be key to a playoff career.

"We have taken our time, we have been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehabilitation, just to make sure, because we were not in a rush," Brand said.

& # 39; & # 39; It is difficult to speculate. He's been working hard and I know he would be close or ready, Brand said too.