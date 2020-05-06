BBC establishes new terms of commercial deal with producers – Up News Info

The BBC and UK producer trade body Pact have signed a "historic" terms of trade agreement, which will give the BBC rights to stream all new third-party commissions on iPlayer for 12 months.

The deal also gives the BBC the option to pay a fixed amount to keep the shows on its streaming service longer. In exchange, the station will reduce the proportion of income to which it is entitled when producers sell their programs internationally.

The BBC has traditionally taken a 15% backend cut from global distribution revenue, but this will drop to 10%. Similarly, the BBC will only take 20% of the backend in UK sales, whereas previously this was 25%. The new terms will take effect from next week.

BBC CEO Tony Hall said: “This is an important agreement for the BBC, the industry and the general public. Not only have we reaffirmed our commitment to supporting independent UK producers, we have also ensured that licensees have access to the best content for at least a year on BBC iPlayer. Everyone wins. "

Pact CEO John McVay added: “Pact has worked hard for many months to ensure that the BBC understood that indies deserve to be paid fairly for their content to be used for additional periods on iPlayer. The iPlayer has become even more important to viewers during this lockdown period, and it's great that more engaging shows are available longer, and that all UK companies benefit from success. "

The trade terms agreement follows a decision last year by UK media regulator Ofcom to allow the BBC to increase the time it airs shows on iPlayer from 30 days to 12 months.