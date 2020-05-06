Vanessa Hudgens' song "Sneakernight" is controversial in Up News Info.

For some reason, it has become a trend among Up News Info youth (i.e. those who were teenagersish at the time of the song's release) to release the 2008 song, which is an absolutely altered piece of product placement disguised as a pop song, on Slack. Someone, usually Megan Reynolds, yells at us.

Admittedly, Up News Info's group chat is no place for a "Sneakernight" discussion. So we decided to take it to a more discreet place: a public blog, hoping going to terrifies Megan even more.

Here Hazel Cills, Lisa Fischer, Ashley Reese, and Joan Summers talk about why this song resonates. It's okay if you hate us in the end.

Hazel Cills: When did you first hear "Sneakernight"?

Ashley Reese: OKI'm pretty sure I first saw it on the Disney Channel. Do you know how small music videos (from Disney Channel people) would play instead of commercial breaks? If not then I saw it on The N.

Hazel Cills: I didn't grow up with the Disney Channel, so my knowledge of Disney music is somewhat limited. I was late for "Sneakernight" when I was writing a Buzzfeed post about Disney stars (I think?) And a coworker told me that Vanessa Hudgens' "Sneakernight" was a blast.

Lisa Fischer: I definitely saw it for the first time on TRL in 2008 when it premiered

Joan Summers: "DJ" my eighth grade Sadie Hawkins dances and put it on the iTunes mix I made because I thought it would be really funny. I would say that was the first time I really "heard" the song, considering that the speakers from the middle school gymnasium that was playing turned it into something that really changed life.. As for where did I find out? ONTD comments mocking her when she was first released.

Hazel Cills: How would you describe this song to someone who has never heard it before?

Ashley Reese: Perfection?

Lisa Fischer: Joan to her high school: "Basically, what we are going to do is dance." I would describe "Sneakernight" as the most exciting shoe commercial ever created.

Joan Summers: Would you also be surprised to know that the back half of that Sadie Hawkins dance was all JUSTICE? Anyway, I would describe it as the anxiety dream you have about the most embarrassing thing you ever did at age 12. The demon of sleep paralysis from the mid-2000s.

Hazel Cills: Well, speaking of sleep paralysis, I think what happens in "Sneakernight" that keeps me awake at night (night, night after night) is the simplicity of "basically all we're going to do is dance." Why "basically" and why tell me that is all "going to do"? Now I have more questions and I suspect. Does anyone else feel this way?

Is this … a self-care hymn?

Ashley Reese: I really wonder why it "basically" is there. I mean, does it end up WORKING but not really use a word too much in pop songs? AAccording to the IMDb for "Sneakernight" it premiered on Disney.com on June 13, 2008 and on MTV TRL on July 1, 2008. It was too risky for the regular sHmegular Disney Channel? Did I create a fake memory of watching it on the Disney Channel?

Hazel Cills: I also like Vanessa asking her listeners if they have eaten and have enough energy to dance.

Ashley Reese: I'm looking at the lyrics right now

So are you ready? You ate? Do you have the energy? Are you recharged? Are you able to stay upright? %MINIFYHTMLd8f81096bf6f4a4a0602506cc78f76da14%

Hazel Cills: But she takes it a little too far, right? She says "please don't pass out". What kind of dance are they doing?

Ashley Reese: Proto "drink water" TWitter.

Hazel Cills: It is this… self-care anthem?

Lisa Fischer: Literally, yes. Vanessa begging me to wear sneakers to dance instead of some psychedelic contraption and to stay hydrated … more than I can say about the rest of my eighth grade role models.

Joan Summers: Not to make this sinister, but that feels like a threat.

Lisa Fischer: Re: "basically", I remember people thinking I was trying to imply that dancing was actually sex.

Hazel Cills: So important note, Hudgens seemed to have a deal with Mark Ecko sneakers at the time.

Joan Summers: We also know, considering his recent press clumsiness, that he is an anarchist. Maybe the song was his first foray into fast-paced. Workers of the world accelerate production.here, illustrated as the production of dance through the grinding of our bodiesso that the apocalypse can come sooner. We they already know she wants the world to end.

Lisa Fischer: I don't think Vanessa was singing about sex, but I'm sure some male critics wanted a sexual reading of the song. She was just trying to earn a salary and sell some sneakers. If there's one thing I respect about my girl Vanessa it's his ability not to take himself so seriously and do anything for a check.

Hazel Cills: Is there anything else in your catalog that compares?

Lisa Fischer: Vanessa has so many great songs and "Sneakernight" outshining them is a tragedy. "Say ok!" "Come back to me!," the totality HSM discography

Ashley Reese: OK, let me say this about "come back to me": meHe gave us "Baby V". Let's go one step further and speculate that Karen O was inspired by Baby V's "Dance the Night Away" message when she wrote: "DANCE DANCE DANCE UNTIL YOU'RE DEAD" in "Heads Will Roll".

It is a pop song that rejects critical analysis and, by that very nature, requires more study.

Joan Summers: Lisa, I would say that your rejection of populist sentimentality around "Sneakernight" blatantly ignores the subjective nature of "good" art. "Sneakernight" endures, doesn't that guarantee your title as your best work?

Lisa Fischer: I'll be on "Sneakernight" until the end of time, like I'm not going to play "Say OK" in the previous game, but you better think I would I listen to "Say OK" on my iPod mini and cry in my room after the guy I liked didn't compliment my new shirt. The "Sneakernight" video is also still the only time I haven't immediately gagged when I see someone wear a felt hat.

Joan Summers: "Sneakernight" is a dilemma, a gap in the popular belief that as a thing progresses, it progresses toward actualization and perfection. ORunlike his contemporaries, "Sneakernight " it was a clear regression in the pop landscape, a land mine that forced you to tread carefully and examine it more closely. meIt is a pop song that rejects critical analysis and, by that very nature, requires more study. Truly A philosophical mystery for our modern era.

Lisa Fischer: I feel like the video is more iconic than the song itself.

Joan Summers: I also think it is a rare case where the video is essential for you to understand the song.

Hazel Cills: I agree Joan, because otherwise what the hell is a sneaker night?

Lisa Fischer: I also can't believe Disney has them dancing in traffic. Basically what we are going to do is get hit by a car.

Joan Summers: The song is the completely opposite approach to the kind of pop star "singer and songwriter" these girls wanted to be. Hilary Duff and Vanessa Hudgens and the like wanted to be Jewel but they never could be, Disney does not make Jewels, it does "Sneakernights". You hear it on some of his other songs, or on the b sides of Hilary Duff. Even Brie Larson's failed pop career! They all have guitar strum moments, but you can't clearly see the industrial stink, hahaha.

Lisa Fischer: Vanessa never wanted to be Jewel, she didn't even want to be a Disney star. I go back to this iconic quote often:

"High school musical It was a fantastic trip, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career, ”says Hudgens. “I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the movies where I play a drug addict, a stripper, or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was 11 years old. "

Hazel Cills: Why do we keep going back to "Sneakernight"? Why are we, as some say, "like this?"

Ashley Reese: I mean, I can't even remember how it turned into a lazy meme.

Lisa Fischer: I feel like Vanessa in the "Sneakernight" video is exactly how I imagine my last brain cell phone before I finally kick the can.

Joan Summers: "Sneakernight" is a mirror. Reflects what points to you. Everything is, and is not, "Sneakernight". How can you escape from something so faceless and unknown?