Ban on camping in Colorado state parks extended indefinitely

Less than three weeks from Memorial Day, the Colorado state park camping ban that began six weeks ago has been extended until further notice by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the decision was based on Colorado's Safer Home Guidelines, along with advice from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When announced on March 26, CPW said it would remain in effect until this week at least, and that it could be extended.

"We understand the tension these continuous closings caused us all, and we appreciate the flexibility of the public as we work through the reopening process," CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a press release. "Our staff is working hard to ensure that we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone."

CPW is working with local and federal partners, along with CDPHE, to establish a timeline when camp with social distancing can resume. To complicate the process, each county has "unique circumstances," according to the statement.

Reservations until May 11 have been canceled and full refunds will be granted. Cancellation fees have been reduced until the end of May. Campers with reservations can change them until the end of the year free of charge. For more information, visit cpwshop.com or call 800-244-5613.

