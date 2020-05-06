Baby Archie calls Prince Harry & # 39; Dada & # 39; while mom Meghan Markle reads to you in adorable video

Instagram

Little Archie looks adorable as he sits on his mother's lap and listens to her as she reads one of her favorite books and her father Harry is filming the duo.

Britain Prince harry filmed Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reading to his son Archie to celebrate his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

The trio are currently in Los Angeles, where they relocated after resigning as members of the royal family. But to celebrate Archie's big day, a video of Meghan read her one of Archie's favorite books: "Duck! Rabbit!" – It was published on the Instagram page Save the Children.

The clip concluded with a Save the Children plea for donations and was shared on their page with a link to their fundraising site.

It is the first time that the public has received a glimpse of Archie since New Years Eve on December 31, 2019, when the couple shared a moment with Archie to call in 2020.

And even though Meghan and Harry are no longer in England, the British royal family also quickly celebrated Archie's birthday on social media.

Queen ElizabethThe team team released a photo of the monarch and her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, with Archie, Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother. Doria Ragland on the Twitter page of the royal family.

"Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday today!" the legend of the image read. "Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild."

Meanwhile, Harry's father Prince carlos He posted on his page and on the Twitter page of Clarence House, of his Duchess of Cornwall, Clailla House, and wrote: "A very happy birthday to Archie, who is celebrating one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken after his christening in July 2019. "

AND Prince william and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, tweeted an official portrait of themselves with Harry, Meghan and Archie at the boy's christening on their Kensington Palace account, captioning: "Wishing Archie a happy first birthday today!"