Avett Brothers Musical starring John Gallagher Jr postponed for one year due to pandemic – Up News Info

World Premiere of Berkeley Rep. Swept, a theatrical production with music by The Avett Brothers, written by Moulin Rouge!John s John Logan and picking up Awaken spring Director Michael Mayer and star John Gallagher Jr have been postponed for one year until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With his creative team and high profile cast (Curly bootsK Stark Sands will be co-starring), the development of the new musical has already drawn considerable attention from New York. Gallagher himself released a video today announcing the postponement and the reasoning behind it. (Check it out below)

"This week I was ready to start rehearsals for a whole new musical, Swept, with a tremendous book by the great John Logan and featuring the beautiful music of one of my favorite bands The Avett Brothers, "says Gallagher from his Brooklyn home," and it is with a heavy heart that I announce that the show will have to be delayed until the 2020-21 season at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. "

The Cast – Gallagher, Sands, Wayne Duvall (Oh brother where are you) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV + Dickinson) – will remain intact for postponed production, says Berkeley Rep.

Swept It takes place in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, Maine, when a violent storm sinks a whaling ship and the four survivors: a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a first worldly companion who has fallen from grace, face a calculation: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences?

Also on the creative team is choreographer David Neumann (Hadestown), musical arrangements and orchestrations by Chris Miller (Tuck Everlasting) and Brian Usifer (Frozen and curly boots), musical direction by Justin Craig (Hedwig and the angry inch), stage design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (What the Constitution means to me), costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (Evil), Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (American Idiot) and sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The visit of the band)

The new musical will mark director Mayer's third team and WestworldGal s Gallagher following Awaken spring and American Idiot. .