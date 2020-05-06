EXCLUSIVE: With a host of projects in the works, Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks has brought a world-class executive on board to highlight the company's growing efforts on both large and small screens.

Sarah Bremner will become the President of ARRAY Filmworks beginning June 1.

After managing the development and production of Original Films for Netflix for the past five years, Bremner left the streamer on May 1, I learned. In his new role, Supreme Creative Lord Bremner will report directly to DuVernay.

"At Sarah we have found a leader with exceptional ability who is deeply committed to our mission to tell inclusive stories," DuVernay told Up News Info today about high-profile production rental.

"With both film and television experience, a strong mastery of the substance of our work, and a style that focuses on collaboration, she will be a wonderful addition to ARRAY Filmworks and ARRAY's overall leadership team," added the nominee. Oscar. Director of Creative Affairs at A + E Studios. "ARRAY President Tilane Jones and I are delighted to welcome you."

As DuVernay is in postproduction of the DMZ HBO Max and ARRAY Filmworks pilot has adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's novel Dawn, In addition to various drama series, movies, unwritten and animated projects in various stages of development, the division has seen a calibrated increase in recent months. In that regard, Bremner's accession to top spot in ARRAY's production unit follows the announcement in early March that former Foxx / King Productions executive Paul Gaines would join as Head of Physical Production.

Brown graduate Sarah Bremner was instrumental in Netflix's efforts as the next star Priyanka Chopra-Jones. The White tigeras well as multiple Oscar nominees The two popesand Will Smith led Sparkly. As Up News Info exclusively reported on May 5 that Louis Leterrier is in talks with the broadcaster to direct a sequel to the 2017 David Ayer-directed film co-starring Joel Edgerton.

After its hit fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon last week, ARRAY received another welcome announcement today with the Emmy-winning limited series When they see us Get a nomination for the Peabody Awards in the Entertainment category of the prestigious group.