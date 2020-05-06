As the UK Deaths Mount, the political terrain becomes more difficult for Boris Johnson

LONDON – For Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the political risks of accumulating the worst death toll in Europe from the coronavirus became apparent on Wednesday in an almost empty House of Commons, where he first faced off against the new Opposition leader Keir Starmer.
Citing new statistics suggesting that Britain, with more than 30,000 deaths, may have even surpassed Italy, Mr. Starmer asked Mr. Johnson how he could claim "apparent success,quot; in responding to the outbreak, as he did the week. Afterward he returned from his own serious fight with the virus.
"That is not success, or apparent success," Starmer said, his words hanging in the silence of a normally boisterous camera. "Can the Prime Minister tell us, how the hell did this come about?"
Mr. Johnson replied that direct country-to-country comparisons were difficult and that the true human cost of the pandemic would only be clear once it ended. While statisticians generally agree with that assessment, Johnson implicitly acknowledged his weakness as a political argument.
"You are right to draw attention to the terrible statistics, not only in this country but also around the world," Johnson said.
He tried to divert attention from the death statistics by throwing out another number: 200,000 virus tests a day in late May. That's double the government's target set for April, which reached the last day of the month but has since dropped to less than 70,000, a failure Starmer also noted.
For Mr. Starmer, a human rights lawyer who was elected leader of the Labor Party last month, it was a safe debut against Mr. Johnson in Questions from the Prime Minister, a weekly ritual that usually unfolds in a rowdy rampage, like Backbenchers yell for their leader and Rain yells on the other side.
The pandemic has forced Parliament to allow lawmakers to attend remotely for the first time in their history, leaving Johnson and Starmer to face off as if they were in a legal deposition rather than a free political arena.
The quiet environment worked to the advantage of the opposition leader: in a moderate, forensic style, he pressured Mr. Johnson about lethal conditions in nursing homes; shortage of masks and gloves for health workers; and Britain's decision to abandon testing and contact tracing in the early days of the contagion.
Johnson was on the defensive in part because his government had presented comparative death statistics at daily briefings since the start of the pandemic. For weeks as Italy and Spain struggled to contain their outbreaks, the numbers were well reflected in Britain. But as the daily death toll in those countries has slowed, Britain has quickly caught up.
Measured by the number of officially reported deaths, Britain overtook Italy on Tuesday at just over 100 people. On Wednesday, with 649 new deaths, Britain reported a total of 30,076 to 29,684 in Italy.
A true comparison is difficult to make due to differences in the way countries collect data: Britain recently began to include nursing home deaths in their numbers; Italy does not, as well as delays in reporting deaths outside of hospitals. Analysts estimate that the real numbers in both countries are much higher.
British officials point out that, per capita, the country still lags behind Belgium, Spain and Italy. But the trajectory is clear: Britain could finish second after the United States in total deaths.
So far, the public has been quite supportive of the government. But political analysts said the death toll represents a long-term threat to Johnson because it is an obvious symbol of what critics call his government's mismanagement of the crisis.
"There is a fairly established view that we were slow, and I think that is related to the fact that our results appear to be worse than others in Europe," said Stephen Dorrell, a former health secretary who until last year chaired the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group of organizations linked to the National Health Service.
If anything, the prime minister was saved from even more severe scrutiny of the death toll this week by a messy personal incident that involved one of the government's foremost scientific advisers. The counselor, Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, resigned after admitting that he raped a confinement that he had recommended by unlawfully meeting his lover at his home.
The Daily Telegraph's disclosure of Dr. Ferguson's indiscretion triggered a storm of critical coverage in the right-wing media, which vehemently opposed the blockade. He was nicknamed "Naughty Neil,quot; and criticized as hypocritical for failing to meet the standards he sought to impose on others.
Critics said they were alarmed by Dr. Ferguson's exposure, which some said bodes ill for other scientists who have provided difficult advice to the government about the virus and could be penalized for it.
"That was a deliberate act to follow him and see if you can mess it up," said David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government now at Cambridge University. "It is a way to bring down people who have been in favor, through scientific advice, to take us to confinement."
Dr. Ferguson's resignation follows that of Scottish Medical Director Catherine Calderwood after she made two visits to her second home in defiance of social distancing rules.
Last month, the Johnson government's secretary of housing, communities and local government, Robert Jenrick, came under fire for traveling from London to a property he owns in rural Herefordshire during the shutdown.
Journalists have also asked if Johnson should have left London to recover at his official country residence, Checkers, and if his partner, Carrie Symonds, should have joined him there.
With the growing volume of political criticism, Johnson has tried to change the subject once again, hinting that there will be relief from measures of social distancing, beginning Monday.