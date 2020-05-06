As a fellow victim, Kevin Spacey understands how difficult it is to lose his job during the pandemic.

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Kevin Spacey, whose perspective we need less now more than ever, seems to feel that losing his job due to the coronavirus pandemic is analogous to his expulsion from Hollywood following a multiple sexual assault allegations. As far as I know, he wasn't kidding:

"I often don't like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he began in a podcast interview.before incredibly continuous:

“But in this case, I feel like I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stopped. And while we may have encountered similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very similar. " "And I have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly tell me that you can't go back to work or that you can lose your job and that it's a situation that you have absolutely no control over."

Amazing. Kevin Spacey, a man with a reported The $ 100 million net worth was removed from various roles because he was repeatedly accused of sexual assault, including allegations that he made advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14 years old.

Meanwhile, more people never They have applied for unemployment after losing their jobs due to the devastation of the economy due to the pandemic, no, to be clear, because they were accused of sexual assault. Which makes me wonder: Is Kevin Spacey applying for unemployment? Is unemployment denied to a single human being because the Kevin Spaceys of the world are here thinking they are innocent victims of circumstances beyond their control?

At the end of the interview, Spacey encourages listeners to follow suit and appreciate the silver lining in all of this:

“I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do, that when it all stopped I had no idea what to do next. "I don't want to sweeten this devastating moment we are in, I hope I can encourage him to see an opportunity in all of this and turn this into something positive."

