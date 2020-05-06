Ariana Grande issued a permanent restraining order against intruders in the home

WENN

To Fidel Henríquez, who was arrested on the property of the creator of hits of the & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; in March, he was ordered to stay away from harassing, threatening, or intimidating the singer and her mother.

Ariana Grande She obtained a permanent restraining order for herself and her mother from an obsessed fan arrested on their property in March.

The new protection order prohibits Fidel Henríquez from approaching 100 yards from the home of Ariana's mother, Joan, and the pop star.

A judge also ordered Henríquez not to harass, threaten, or intimidate the mother and daughter through social media, letters, or phone calls, according to TMZ.

The defendant received a temporary restraining order in March after police arrested him for trespassing on property after following a delivery truck through the gates. He knocked on Joan's door and offered his daughter a love note.

He then allegedly spat on the officers who arrested him.