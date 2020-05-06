Are you really surprised to hear that women take on more household responsibilities during the shutdown?

Image: Getty

I wish I could say that I was surprised this article in the New York Times reporting that women disproportionately shoulder most of the household responsibilities during the shutdown, even though men think they are doing more. But not me. I'm more surprised that this even qualifies as news, actually!

Would you believe it if I told you that a survey found that 70 percent of women say they are wholly or primarily responsible for household chores during confinement? And 66 percent say the same thing about child care? And that these figures basically reflect those of the times before the coronavirus? Would you do it?

This, of course, is not how most men see it:

A much smaller proportion of men, about 20 percent, agree that their spouses are wholly or mainly responsible for both housework and childcare. About 20 percent of men say they are wholly or primarily responsible for these tasks during shutdown. Only about 2 percent of women agree. Past investigations The use of time diaries has consistently shown that men often overestimate the amount they do, and that women do more.

As we already know, the extra time women spend on housework and childcare is a major factor behind income disparities and reduced careers. Now, These tasks are taking up even more time thanks to the pandemic, and the effects could be long-lasting:

"Being forced to be home is amplifying the differences we already know exist," said Barbara Risman, a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and part of a group of sociologists who analyzed the data. "What terrifies me for the future is whether it will remove women from the workforce in a way that will be very difficult to overcome."

mealthough these are the differences are based on perceptionsIt is worth noting that the data endorses what women say. And while being trapped inside presents a golden opportunity for men to confront firsthand how much unpaid work women are taking on in their lives, the unfortunate reality is that they probably … won't.