April employment data shows epic losses and rising unemployment

WASHINGTON (AP) – The economic catastrophe caused by the viral outbreak likely led to the US unemployment rate. USA In April it reached its highest level since the Great Depression and caused a record job loss.

With the economy paralyzed by business closings, the unemployment rate likely rose to at least 16%, from just 4.4% in March, and employers cut 21 million or more jobs in April, economists forecast , according to data provider FactSet. If so, it would mean that almost all job growth in the 11 years since the Great Recession had faded in a single month.

However, even those impressive numbers will not fully capture the extent of the damage that the coronavirus has inflicted on the labor market.

Many people who still work have their hours reduced. Others have suffered salary cuts. Some people who have lost jobs will not be able to look for work amid widespread closings and will not even be counted as unemployed. A broader measure, the share of working adults, could drop to a record low.

"What we are talking about here is pretty amazing," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "Shock is unique because the cause is unique. It is an animal so different from anything we have seen. "

The government will issue the April jobs report on Friday morning. On Thursday, it will publish the latest weekly report on claims for unemployment benefits. It will probably show that around 3.5 million people sought unemployment help last week. That would bring the total number of layoffs to nearly 34 million since the closings began seven weeks ago.

That figure is much higher than the expected job loss in April because the two are measured differently: The government calculates job losses through business and household surveys. It is a net figure that also counts the hiring that some companies, such as Amazon and many grocery stores, have made despite widespread layoffs. In contrast, the total jobless claims is a cumulative figure that includes aid claims that started in March.

Still, the job loss for April may be much higher than expected, and most economists acknowledge that their usual models may not work as well in a collapsing job market. Swonk notes that several million unauthorized immigrants who were unable to apply for unemployment benefits, however, were likely fired last month. However, those job losses would be counted in government surveys. Swonk estimates that the job loss in April could amount to 34 million.

Businesses continue to cut jobs amid a severe recession, and the economy is likely to contract at an annual rate of 40% in the April-June quarter. GE Aviation said it is cutting up to 13,000 jobs. Uber will lose 3,700 seats.

Amy Egert, a dental hygienist in Severn, Maryland, was fired in mid-March. He was told he could return a month later, but he is still waiting and it is unclear when he will be able to return. She monitors Maryland statistics on coronavirus cases in hopes that the numbers will show a downward trend enough to get it working again.

"As I look at the numbers, okay, are we going back in late May?" Egert asked. "Will it be June 1st? Will it be in the middle of June?

She is receiving the additional $ 600 in unemployment included in the government aid package, but still wants to return.

"I have diabetics who haven't cleaned their teeth," said Egert. "They come every four months and I think they are going to be a disaster."

Even as the unemployment rate reaches dizzying heights, it will likely remain low for a number of factors. The Department of Labor counts people as unemployed only if they are actively seeking work. However, many laid-off workers may become discouraged from seeking a new job since many nonessential companies are closed. Others may stay home to protect their health. Still others may feel that they have to stay with children who are home after school.

Also, some workers on temporary layoffs may be incorrectly classified as what the government calls "employees, but absent from work." This can happen if employees assume they will return to their jobs once their employer reopens. In March, the Labor Department said such misclassification by respondents, who had never before addressed pandemic-related closings, cut the unemployment rate by a full percentage point.

Jason Faberman, a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, says that including those workers, as well as millions who still have jobs but have been reduced to part-time status, could raise a broader indicator than It is called underemployment at 25% or more on Friday.

Economists at Arizona State University and Virginia Commonwealth University, respectively, Alexander Bick and Adam Blandin, have conducted two surveys since the outbreak of the virus began, reflecting the monthly government survey that he uses to calculate the unemployment rate. . They conclude that the proportion of American adults in their prime working years, ages 25-54, who have jobs, fell to just 60.4% in April, the lowest on record.

They also noted that millions of Americans had their hours cut in April.

"We never had such low hours,quot; worked, on average, for each person employed, Bick said.

AP writer Brian Witte contributed to this report from Annapolis, Maryland.