Apple bolsters the UK team by poaching BBC fact boss Alison Kirkham – Up News Info

Apple has hired BBC fact manager Alison Kirkham as its new unscripted boss in the UK, reporting to world video creative director Jay Hunt.

Kirkham will join Apple TV + 's international creative development team this summer after 15 years on the BBC, the last six of which has been in charge of factual programming.

During his time on the BBC, he has supervised programs including Planet earth ii, coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the recent success of Studio Lambert Career around the world.

In addition to supervising unscripted shows, he'll have some exposure to drama and comedy, and Hunt's recent team shows include Annoying and Gary Oldman spy drama Slow horses.

