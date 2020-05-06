Antibody tests against coronavirus surrounded by doubts, concern about accuracy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – In January, University of Texas at Austin professor Michael Webber attended the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Soon after, he began to feel very ill.

"The symptoms had matched the description in the news in mid-January of the newly emerging coronavirus," he said.

He assumed he had the virus, but had no proof. Then, a few months later, COVID-19 antibody tests hit the market. Webber took the finger prick test and tested positive, but there has been concern in recent weeks that some tests are flawed.

"I like that everyone is concerned about the accuracy of the test and that there are risks of false negatives and false positives," he said. "You want to know about its specificity and its precision and precision and that sort of thing." I'm a guy who likes data as a teacher, so I certainly want to know how good the test is. "

Right now, there are more than 200 tests on the market, but so far only 12 have been cleared for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA



Cellex Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic System, Inc.

Mount Sinai Laboratory

Autobio Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

DiaSorin Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health

Roche Diagnostics

EUROIMMUN US Inc.

The FDA is now tightening the reins, directing all test manufacturers to submit data showing that their products are accurate.

"They are trying to be a little more cautious by saying it's okay, this test is available and that's fine because it at least alerted us, but now you need to make sure it's accurate and you should send use this data," said Professor Crystal Howell. , from the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center.

"The test they chose for me seems like one of the best," Webber said.

He wonders how long his immunity will last.

"While the antibody test gives me one more piece of information, one more piece of information and some reassurance that I have the antibodies, it doesn't really answer all the questions," Webber said. "There are still many precautions that I must take."

He is waiting and watching to see what happens before he returns to his usual routine.