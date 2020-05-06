Anti-vax mother-in-law worries parents – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My mother-in-law has rejected vaccines for years.

My daughter, who is now five years old, was a premature micro.

Once she was born, the NICU required a Tdap vaccine and a flu shot for anyone to visit. My MIL was concerned that his arm would ache and said he did not need vaccinations, claiming that he never gets sick. We said it was the hospital's rules, and if she didn't vaccinate, she would have to wait at least six months for the flu season to pass before seeing our daughter.

I have a heart condition. My daughter has asthma and is prone to pneumonia. She was sick five times this year, once with the flu (Type A). My husband and I were sick.

My two parents currently have COVID-19. I am stressed and a little scared.

I tried to talk to my MIL. I told her that this fall would mean a lot to her getting the flu shot. She refuses

I can't even imagine what will happen when there is a coronavirus vaccine. That I have to do? When October comes, when the flu season comes, we may very well be isolated again. My husband and I are planning to tell her that if she refuses to get a flu shot, she will not be able to get close to our family, and if we let her be with us over Christmas, she will need to wear a mask and avoid physical contact.

I feel like I'm being mean, but I couldn't live if something happened to my son. I don't know how to tell you more clearly that you would be helping us if you receive these vaccines.

– Anxious parents

Dear Anxious: You have a lot on your mind right now. Do not borrow problems to worry about, they will not arise for several months.

You and your husband seem to be on the same page regarding your mother, and that is the key. This matter is cut and dry. It is medically imperative that your child's grandmother take whatever steps she can to help protect herself (and her family) from communicable diseases.

As the summer fades, as a couple, both you and your husband need to communicate, very clearly, exactly what you need to do to have close contact with your family. The consequence of your decision not to vaccinate will also be clear: no vaccination, no close contact. You two must maintain a calm and unified front.

After that, you don't have to worry about this anymore. The decision to vaccinate will have been transferred to your mother-in-law. The rest will depend on her. (If she says she has been vaccinated, ask to see a receipt.)

Dear Amy: My sister seems too obsessed with the IQ scores her children received. She also says she knows her own IQ score, even though she and I grew up in the same household and never learned mine.

I honestly don't know how to answer this. Actually, I don't even know how to think about it. (Maybe that is evidence of my low IQ?)

– wondering

Dear I ask: IQ tests have a dark history, with scores used to separate, discriminate, and basically pigeonhole people into categories that determined their access to school and careers. On a micro level, her sister seems to be doing the same thing: using these scores to compare her children to others.

A massive study in Canada gave 100,000 people access to several different intelligence tests, concluding that there was no single test or component that could accurately judge how well a person could perform mental and cognitive tasks.

"We have categorically shown that you cannot summarize the difference between people in terms of a number," the study concluded (2012, Neuron).

Children should be encouraged to develop their skills on a variety of important metrics, with personal qualities such as character, kindness, and integrity at the top of the list.

Dear Amy: The "bewildered parents,quot; wonder how to interact with a friend who turned out to be a miserable boss for their daughter.

It reminded me of an uncle who got me a summer job.

He was the friendliest guy, but he took on a different personality at work. I never thought about it again when I ran into my uncle outside of work, and to this day I look forward to seeing him.

Nephew

Dear nephew: Family work connections are often challenging. You are a survivor.

