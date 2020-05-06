Anjelica Huston advocates for and ends "fear tests" on apes

WENN

Spearheading the new PETA campaign, actress from & # 39; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum & # 39; Send a letter to the director of the National Institutes of Health about ineffective monkey experiments.

Anjelica Huston He has pleaded with the director of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) to stop the monkeys' ineffective experiments.

The actress is spearheading a new PETA campaign to end "fear testing" on apes, which involves scaring them with fake snakes and spiders.

The heads of the animal rights group are particularly concerned about NIH researcher Elisabeth Murray's "psychology experiments" on monkeys, which have received more than $ 36 million in taxpayer funds in the past 13 years, despite that have never led to the development of a single treatment for humans.

"People are dying from lack of ventilators, effective treatments, and even hospital beds, and many Americans now face difficult decisions about how best to use their reduced resources. NIH is in a similar position," Huston writes in his letter. open to Francis Collins. "Studies that are useless, wasteful or extremely cruel should be ended now, and that means that emphasis should be placed on animalless studies, because they offer real promise."

"I urge you in the strongest possible terms to end these monkey fear experiments and reorder your agency's priorities so that its focus is on research and human health."

Huston's letter follows a car protest outside the Collins and Murray homes and the NIH building on April 21.