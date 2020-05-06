Andrew Cuomo and brother Chris Cuomo are at it one more time as they trolling each other in a hilarious new interview

#Roommates, one of the bright spots about the coronavirus outbreak has been the constant exchange between brothers Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo. The two have made viewers laugh in recent months as they tease each other like only siblings can, and their latest on-air interview may be the most fun so far.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo, his younger brother and CNN host, have been regularly providing American updates on the coronavirus outbreak in New York, which is the epicenter of the disease here in the US. USA However, with those updates there has been a hilarious stretch of trolling between the two that viewers just can't get enough of.

In the most recent interview on CNN, where Chris asked Andrew about his new high profile, the approval of the citizens and the greeting of Ellen DeGeneres: the hilarious tone by which the brothers are known was on the front and on the center.

At one point Chris instantly launched the fun line "don't speak Spanish on my show,quot; referring to Andrew saying that people had advised him not to attend his little brother's show because the "ad constantly attacked and harassed him." hominem attacks ”he receives.

Meanwhile, Chris responded with "Too much fierce responsibility? Can't bear it? Want a pat on the back, Love Gov?

Andrew let him shoot his series of questions before applauding calmly, saying, "Nothing in me has changed." I haven't been in the basement. I haven't had my wife cut my hair out of resentment. None of that has happened to me, I'm just doing my job, which is what I've always done. "

Stay tuned because you know these two will be back in no time!

