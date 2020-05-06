Anand Gandhi says that Irrfan was going to appear in his next movie

Actor Irrfan Khan left this world, young and too early. The actor, after returning from London, where he underwent cancer treatment, returned to work in no time. His latest project, Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, was well received by the masses. The actor had been planning a few more projects for the next few months. One of them was a film that he was discussing with the filmmaker, Anand Gandhi, that would be based on a pandemic.

The filmmaker was developing a script based on female scientists, fighting a contagion, titled Emergency. Revealing that his film would have featured Irrfan, the filmmaker said daily: "Irrfan and I went to Pune once and became friends over the years … We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the script end and schedule will change things. " He would also have been in Emergency. I wish I had created something with it.

Gandhi also shared that he is collaborating with an American studio on this big budget project, and that his script has been very prophetic. He said: "My script predicted the rise of right-wing politics, the scientific data storage crisis, the release of paleomicrobe from the Arctic thaw and the behavioral changes brought about by a pandemic."

Now, we would not have loved to see Irrfan playing this character in this interesting film, which revolves around such a unique theme.

