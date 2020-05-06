Amazon Warehouse worker in New York dies of coronavirus – Up News Info

An employee at the Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, died of coronavirus.

Amazon said the employee last visited the site on April 5 and was quarantined after it was confirmed to have the virus on April 11. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Staten Island, NY. Your family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting your fellow colleagues," Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. to the media.

The employee worked at the JFK8 facility, the first of several Amazon facilities to have workers who left in protest of the company's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in late March. Since then, the company has made changes to its working conditions at its compliance centers, including the requirement for social distancing and fever detection for workers.

In its mixed quarterly earnings report last week, the company said it planned to spend a projected operating profit of $ 4 billion in the second quarter in its COVID-19 response.

The first known death of an Amazon warehouse worker, an operations manager at Amazon's Hawthorne, California facility, occurred on March 31. An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Tracy, California died on April 1.