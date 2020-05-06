Amazon develops "The Horror of Dolores Roach" with Dara Resnik – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Dolores Roach's horrorThe Blimhouse Television drama adaptation of the Gimlet podcast is in development on Amazon with a virtual writers' room set up.

Dara Resnik, Apple co-creator House before dark, approached the project as a showrunner and will work alongside podcast creator Aaron Mark, who signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse.

Blumhouse won the rights to adapt the podcast last year in a competitive situation. Dolores Roach's horror is based on the work of a woman by Mark Crazy Empanada, starring Rubin-Vega, who made her way in the Broadway production of Rent.

Mark who is behind the horror works off Broadway Delicate and Another Medea, He is adapting the series for his own script, along with Rubin-Vega, who recently starred in The CW’s. Katy Keene. Dolores Roach's horror, which is co-produced with Gimlet Pictures, is the first project as part of his first television and film deal with Blumhouse.

Related story Amazon Warehouse worker in New York dies of coronavirus %MINIFYHTMLef719d7ac4c7642a2143399bd21d569212%

Blumhouse



Dolores Roach's horror it's grotesque Sweeney Toddinspired by the story of Eat or Be Eaten; a macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, grass, gentrification, cannibalism and the survival of the fittest. Follow the indomitable Dolores Roach, who returns to a New York City neighborhood that has changed dramatically during the sixteen years she has been in prison. Her boyfriend disappeared, her family left a long time ago, Dolores is recognized only by an old drug addict friend, Luis, who gives Dolores room and board and allows him to massage for cash in the basement below his ramshackle store. empanadas.

When the promise of her new stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands Dolores" is pushed to the extreme to survive, leaving in her wake a number of strangled massage clients. Faced with unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own particular predilections.

Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television and Chris Giliberti and Justin McGoldrick of Gimlet Pictures will serve as executive producers.

It is the latest high-profile television project for Blumhouse, which produced Showtime & # 39; s The loudest voicestarring Russell Crowe and Ethan Hawke & # 39; s The good lord bird.

Gimlet Pictures, headed by Giliberti, is the film and television arm of the Gimlet Media podcast network, which was bought in February by the music streaming service Spotify for $ 230 million.

Mark is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Resnik is represented by Grandview and Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and Rubin-Vega is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.