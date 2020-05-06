Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero shows early signs of waking up

Nick Cordero it finally shows signs that it might wake up in the next few days.

Although there have been numerous setbacks in his recovery from the coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has revealed that it is showing great progress and may awaken in the near future. She said in her latest Instagram update that the doctor called Wednesday to inform her that Nick is showing very early stages of follow-up, "which means he's starting to wake up."

She said this is "huge,quot;, because while Nick was already opening his eyes "there was nothing behind,quot;.

"Now it's slowly starting to show signs," he explained. "Again, these are early and early signs, and super super small movements that not only saw a nurse but a couple." This new development gives her and the doctor "some hope."

The fitness guru added that she hopes he will be awake for Mother's Day. Amanda shared, "Maybe he will wake up for me and his mother. What a gift!"