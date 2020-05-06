Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero shows early signs of waking up

Nick Cordero it finally shows signs that it might wake up in the next few days.
Although there have been numerous setbacks in his recovery from the coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has revealed that it is showing great progress and may awaken in the near future. She said in her latest Instagram update that the doctor called Wednesday to inform her that Nick is showing very early stages of follow-up, "which means he's starting to wake up."
She said this is "huge,quot;, because while Nick was already opening his eyes "there was nothing behind,quot;.
"Now it's slowly starting to show signs," he explained. "Again, these are early and early signs, and super super small movements that not only saw a nurse but a couple." This new development gives her and the doctor "some hope."
The fitness guru added that she hopes he will be awake for Mother's Day. Amanda shared, "Maybe he will wake up for me and his mother. What a gift!"
Even if Nick doesn't wake up by then, she claimed it is still "wonderful news to hear."
"(I'm) feeling a little relief here," Amanda said as she held back her tears.
The news of his improvement comes less than 48 hours after suffering a "difficult night,quot; in the hospital. According to Amanda, doctors had to go to her lungs Monday night to perform a "long scrape,quot; to clear an infection. After all signs of infection were removed, doctors said all that was left to do was wait and see if he could get out.
While Amanda waits for Nick, she has made sure that her home is accessible for the disabled as doctors had to amputate her leg. Also, she is preparing for her son. Elvis'First birthday in June, which he hopes to celebrate with Nick by his side as they did when he was born a year ago.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
