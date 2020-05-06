Alleged YaYa Mayweather stabbing victim shows love for NBA YoungBoy

Twitter

LaPattra Lashai Jacobs shares a clip of YoungBoy Never Broke Again rapping, which she calls her & # 39; lil favorite video & # 39 ;, and a photo of her sporting what appears to be a fake tummy.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againBaby mom LaPattra Lashai Jacobs may be receiving YaYa a.k.a. Iyana MayweatherShe is nervous about her recent Instagram activities. The alleged victim of stabbing of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.Her daughter has been showing her love for her ex-boyfriend on social media.

LaPattra has reportedly taken to her Instagram Stories to share clips of YoungBoy rapping about the media that is in her business. He even called one of the last clips he posted of his "favorite lil video," adding a green-eyed emoji and a green heart.

On Tuesday, May 5, LaPattra also shared a photo of her sporting what looked like a baby bump, sparking speculation that she might be pregnant with YoungBoy's son again. However, the baby's bump is likely fake since just a few days earlier, he showed a flat stomach during his Instagram Live session. In addition, Gossip of the City, who republished the photo on his Instagram account, noted in the comment that "tomorrow his stomach will be flat."

During the live session, LaPattra showed her injuries from the stabbing incident for the first time. He wore a cast on his arm that stretches from above his biceps to his fingers. The cast on his arm indicates how serious the damage to his arm and hand was after the altercation with YoungBoy's girlfriend last month.

Previously it was reported that during the April 4 altercation, YaYa grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed LaPattra twice in the arms. LaPattra was rushed to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. About two weeks later, LaPattra allegedly re-entered the hospital due to complications from the stabbing. However, details about his exact condition were unknown at the time.

He has already been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In the filing, the Harris County District Attorney alleges that Yaya "illegally, intentionally, and knowingly caused bodily injury to LaPattra Jacobs … by cutting her with a knife and (she) used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely, a knife".