All the actresses who made their film debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in the movie business right now. And making your big movie debut with him, well that's surely a dream and has come true for many well-established heroines. Shah Rukh Khan has been part of several movies released by many famous actresses of past and current generations. From Preity Zinta to Deepika Padukone, there are many prominent women who started their careers in a movie in front of King Khan. So scroll down and find out who the lucky ladies are.



Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar (1993)