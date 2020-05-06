All new Surface devices announced by Microsoft on Wednesday – BGR

Microsoft announced the release dates of five new Surface devices on Wednesday: Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds, and Surface Dock 2.

All five Surface devices ship this month, starting with Go 2, Headphones 2, and Earbuds on May 12. The Surface Book 3 will follow on May 21.

Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled a host of new Surface devices, updating many of its established product lines and introducing a new one as well. Rumors of a Surface event had been floating around the internet for weeks, but instead of hosting a live stream or trying to build a fanfare, Microsoft followed in Apple's footsteps and simply dropped the news on its website, announcing the specs. , prices and release dates of all your devices.

Surface Book 3

Microsoft says the Surface Book 3 is its most powerful laptop. The third edition of the Surface Book has a PixelSense display, a tenth-generation Intel Core processor, and gives consumers the choice between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. With up to 32GB of RAM and an even faster SSD, Microsoft says the Surface Book 3 offers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2, even with a 17.5-hour battery life.

The 13 and 15-inch Surface Book 3 models will be available on May 21, starting at $ 1,599.

Surface go 2

Microsoft's most affordable Surface Go 2-in-1 was also updated for 2020. The Surface Go 2 has a familiar design, but a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life, and up to 64% higher performance. Fast if you choose to jump for the 8th Gen Intel Core M processor. Microsoft also added its Studio Mics for the first time, increasing voice clarity and reducing background noise, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls. You can also use the new Camera app with the rear camera to easily scan documents for work or school.

Surface Go 2 begins shipping on May 12 and starts at $ 399.

Surface headphones 2

The following are the second generation Surface Headphones, which according to Microsoft boast improved sound quality compared to its predecessors and a battery life of up to 20 hours. There are 13 levels of ambient noise control, and you can use the in-ear dials to block or amplify human voices with active noise cancellation. The headphone design has also been updated to rotate 180 degrees for added comfort, and there's a new black finish option.

Surface Headphones 2 will arrive on May 12 and will cost $ 249.

Surface headphones

Microsoft introduced the Surface Earbuds months ago, but they are finally here. The exclusive disc-shaped headphones have touch controls that you can use to make a phone call or change a song without having to reach for your phone. Surface Headphones feature Omnisonic sound, and you start playing Spotify from your Android phone at any time with a triple tap on any of the headphones. Also, integration with Microsoft 365 means you can read your emails and can even dictate to Office applications. Microsoft also promises all-day battery life with the included wireless charging case.

Surface Earbuds makes their long-awaited debut on May 12 for $ 199.

Surface dock 2

The fifth and final Surface reveal of the day is the Surface Dock 2, which offers faster upload speeds and higher data transfer speeds than the previous model, as well as new business management tools. And if you need even more ways to connect, Microsoft will also introduce a new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub.

Surface Dock 2 will be priced at $ 259.99, while the Travel Hub will cost $ 99.99. Both ship this month.

