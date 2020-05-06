All celebrities stepping up for the class of 2020

Not a normal business for the Class of 2020.

As we move into May, at a time when seniors in high school and college should expect, for the former, to attend the prom and, for everyone, receive those long-awaited diplomas Students around the world are being forced to consider the sad reality that such major events are not a possibility in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing measures that make such events a public health risk, what should be a momentous rite of passage represents the risk of, unfortunately, becoming another day.

Fortunately, celebrities around the world are up to the task and serving, hoping to help the Class of 2020 create their own memories. Different memories, of course, but good, the same. In recent weeks, stars like John Krasinski, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, LeBron James, Dua Lipa and many more have joined together to host virtual graduations and plan virtual graduation ceremonies with graduation speeches from Hollywood's elite.