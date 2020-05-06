All celebrities stepping up for the class of 2020

Not a normal business for the Class of 2020.
As we move into May, at a time when seniors in high school and college should expect, for the former, to attend the prom and, for everyone, receive those long-awaited diplomas Students around the world are being forced to consider the sad reality that such major events are not a possibility in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
With social distancing measures that make such events a public health risk, what should be a momentous rite of passage represents the risk of, unfortunately, becoming another day.
Fortunately, celebrities around the world are up to the task and serving, hoping to help the Class of 2020 create their own memories. Different memories, of course, but good, the same. In recent weeks, stars like John Krasinski, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, LeBron James, Dua Lipa and many more have joined together to host virtual graduations and plan virtual graduation ceremonies with graduation speeches from Hollywood's elite.
To see who has teamed up to make this a moment the Class of 2020 will never forget, be sure to read on!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505130614-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090252″ alt=”Michelle Obama Barack Obama – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Leigh Vogel / WireImage
Barack and Michelle Obama
The former President and First Lady will deliver graduation speeches, as well as a heartfelt joint message, as part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; virtual graduation celebration to premiere on Saturday, June 6. In addition, the former POTUS will also deliver a graduation speech during Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class, an hour-long special televised broadcast on all major networks on Saturday, May 16.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x759-200505125541-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090240″ alt=”BTS – Famous and class of 2020″/>
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
BTS
The kings of K-pop will not only give a graduation speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot; celebration, but they will also headline a special Grad Night party on the website.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505125905-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090244″ alt=”Lady Gaga – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
Lady Gaga
The pop diva will also be offering a special opening speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505143318-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-Malala-Yousafzai.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090334″ alt=”Malala Yousafzai, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Malala Yousafzai
The youngest Nobel Prize laureate will also deliver a speech during the YouTube special "Dear Class of 2020,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505143043-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-Condoleezza-Rice.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090333″ alt=”Condoleezza rice, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Shutterstock
Condolezza rice
The former Secretary of State will also deliver a speech during the YouTube special "Dear Class of 2020,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505142753-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-zendaya.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090329″ alt=”Zendaya, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Zendaya
the Euphoria The star is slated to appear during the YouTube "Dear Class of 2020,quot; special.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505142618-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-Chloe-x-Halle.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090328″ alt=”Chloe X Halle, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Francis Specker / CBS
Chloe X Halle
The musical wonders and Grown-ish The stars are slated to appear during the YouTube "Dear Class of 2020,quot; special.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505142459-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-kerry-washington.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090327″ alt=”Kerry Washington, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Kerry Washington
the Little fires everywhere The star is slated to appear during the YouTube "Dear Class of 2020,quot; special.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505142341-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-alciai-keys.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090323″ alt=”Alicia Keys, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Erik Pendzich / REX / Shutterstock
Alicia Keys
The "Underdog,quot; singer is slated to make a special appearance during the YouTube special "Dear Class of 2020."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505142043-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-kelly-rowland.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090321″ alt=”Kelly Rowland, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland
The former Destiny & # 39; s Child member will make a special appearance during the YouTube special "Dear Class of 2020,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505131410-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090262″ alt=”John Krasinski – Famous and Class of 2020″/>
Vera Anderson / WireImage
John Krasinski
Through his new YouTube series Some good news, the Jack Ryan Star has organized a virtual graduation dance and virtual graduation ceremony for outgoing seniors who have missed seminal moments due to COVID-19. While Billie eilish and the Jonas brothers surprised during the prom, his graduation ceremony saw appearances of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart and Malala Yousafzai.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135413-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090299″ alt=”LeBron James – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group
Lebron James
The NBA superstar has partnered with Laurene Powell Jobs' XQ Institute and Entertainment Industry Foundation for the one-hour special Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class. Broadcast without commercials on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well as on entertainment platforms and social networks, on Saturday, May 16, the special will feature an opening speech by former President Barack Obama, as well as appearances by Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt and others.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505141536-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-jonas-bros.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090320″ alt=”The Jonas Brothers, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Phil McCarten / CBS
The jonas brothers
Nick, Joe and Kevin not only joined John Krasinski for their virtual dance in early April, but will also participate in the Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class Special on Saturday, May 16.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505141423-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-billy-eilish.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090319″ alt=”Billie Eilish, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Billie eilish
The "Bad Guy,quot; superstar teamed up with John Krasinski in early April for a virtual dance for high school students.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505141334-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-eva-longoria.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090318″ alt=”Eva Longoria, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Gregory Pace / REX / Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
the Desperate housewives star is partnering with her campus for an event called "#ImStillGraduating,quot; that will take place on Friday, May 15. Liam Payne, Tamron Hall, Andrew Yang, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Minkoff and more stars will also participate.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505130953-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090257″ alt=”Oprah Winfrey – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Jason Koerner / Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey
The media mogul not only stunned a college graduate during the recent John Krasinski episode of his YouTube series Some good news, but is prepared to deliver a start address during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, which will be broadcast live on Friday May 15 on Facebook Watch.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505140907-1024-celebs-class-of-2020-miley-cyrus.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090316″ alt=”Miley Cyrus, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus
The pop star plans to perform her hit "The Climb,quot; during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505140617-1024-celebs-class0fof-2020-simone-biles.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090315″ alt=”Simone Biles, celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Simone Biles
The Olympic gymnast will make an appearance during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135951-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090307″ alt=”Lil Nas X – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lil Nas X
The artist of "Old Town Road,quot; will perform during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135824-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090306″ alt=”Jennifer Garner – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Jennifer Garner
The beloved star will make an appearance during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135635-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090300″ alt=”Awkwafina – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Comedy Central
Awkwafina
the Crazy Rich Asians star will also be available to offer a few words of wisdom during # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020, broadcast on Facebook Watch in its entirety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135220-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090296″ alt=”John Cena – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
John Cena
The WWE legend partnered with Random House Children & # 39; s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a virtual graduation celebration that involved him reading the beloved book Oh the places you will go!, a traditional graduation gift throughout the years, on May 1.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505135109-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090295″ alt=”Ryan Reynolds – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
the dead Pool The superstar delivered a virtual commencement speech for his high school's graduating class, Kitsilano High School in Vancouver, and gifted each of the biggest salients with a large pizza at the local Nat & # 39; s Pizzeria patisserie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134010-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090285″ alt=”Ryan Seacrest – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images
Ryan Seacrest
On May 1, the American idol The host served as master of ceremonies for the Los Angeles-based virtual dance of KIIS FM, with appearances by Joe Jonas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Megan Thee Stalliion and Dua Lipa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505133843-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090284″ alt=”Ellen DeGeneres – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ellen Degeneres
The hilarious talk show host honored the Class of 2020 with a graduation speech of her own, delivered during the May 4 episode of her eponymous talk show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505133609-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090281″ alt=”Dua Lipa – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Dua Lipa
The "Physical,quot; singer will co-host the first iHeartRadio Prom on May 8 alongside KIIS FM & # 39; s. JoJo Wright. The four-hour event will feature DJ sets from Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Loud Luxury and William, a special performance of Lewis Capaldi, the hit hit "Before You Go,quot; for the slow dance part of the night, and speeches by John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505131601-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090264″ alt=”Jimmy Fallon – Famous and Class of 2020″/>
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Lincoln Center
Jimmy Fallon
The host of Tonight's show is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505131726-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090265″ alt=”Hilary Clinton – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Cindy Ord / WireImage
Hilary clinton
The former Secretary of State is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134937-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090294″ alt=”Khalid – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Khalid
The pop sensation is one of many that will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the class of 2020 0, to be released on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134810-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090293″ alt=”Sienna Miller – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Sienna Miller
The actress is one of many to record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134527-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090288″ alt=”Bobbi Brown – Famous and Class of 2020″/>
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images
Bobbi Brown
The makeup entrepreneur is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134402-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090287″ alt=”Katie Couric – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for MANUFACTURERS
Katie Couric
The beloved journalist is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505134247-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090286″ alt=”Abby Wambach – Celebrities and class of 2020″/>
Gary Gershoff / WireImage
Abby Wambach
The World Cup champion is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505133349-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090280″ alt=”Pitbull – Famous and Class of 2020″/>
Alberto Rodriguez / Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pit bull
Mr. 305 is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505133137-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090278″ alt=”Kesha – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Kesha
The pop diva is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505133001-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090274″ alt=”Halsey – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Halsey
The singer is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505132737-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090273″ alt=”David Chang – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
JC Olivera / Getty Images
David Chang
The famous chef is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505132623-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090272″ alt=”Tim McGraw – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Tim McGraw
The country singer is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be released on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505132340-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090269″ alt=”DJ Khaled – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
DJ Khaled
The music producer is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505132203-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090268″ alt=”Chelsea Handler – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Michael Tran / Getty Images
Chelsea Handler
The comedian is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505132030-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090267″ alt=”Eli Manning – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images
Eli Manning
The famous NFL quarterback is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event. Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505131908-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090266″ alt=”John Legend – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
John Legend
The singer and Voice Coach is one of many who will record a graduation speech for the Class of 2020 as part of the iHeartMedia podcast event Start: Speeches for the Class of 2020, to be published on May 15.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505131151-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090258″ alt=”Tom Hanks – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Tom Hanks
After recovering from COVID-19 himself, the father of the United States delivered a commencement address for the Wright State University graduate class on May 2.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x760-200505130821-1024-Celebsclassof2020-gj-5-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090256″ alt=”DJ D-Nice – Celebrities and Class of 2020″/>
Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET
DJ D-Nice
The iconic DJ takes his Club Quarantine live streams to the next level by partnering with the Houseparty app for a virtual dance taking place on Thursday, May 7, with a two-hour hit set.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
