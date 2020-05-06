Alka Yagnik shares a photo of herself with Kishore Kumar

Amid the blockade, celebrities have been treating fans with some adorable posts on social media. Recently, singer Alka Yagnik, the singing queen of the 90s, shared a photo of the late Kishore Kumar. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in an Arab outfit while Alka Yagnik, Sapna Mukherjee and Sadhana Sargam are behind him.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram, he wrote: “I live in precious and funny moments with my favorite Kishore da of all time … dressed as an Arab here … Even her antics as always … Blessed to have sung with n spent time with him … i love you forever Kishore d !!! "

Sonu Nigam later shared the same image on her Instagram and revealed the story behind it. He said the photo was taken in Muscat. He wrote: “What a beautiful photo @therealalkayagnik ji sent me! This was in Muscat where they had gone with Kishore Kumar ji. Kishore Kumar ji wanted to dress like an Arab and have Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji, and Sadhana Sargam ji as their daasiyan. Thanks Alka ji for sending me this photo. ”

%MINIFYHTMLf0fc37e268c6f5b8ac6d696068d4029314%

Now that's a lovely way to remember a true legend.