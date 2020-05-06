Alexis Skyy insists she doesn't know what 'Beef' is all about after a 2019 fight with Blac Chyna

Instagram

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star reportedly had a physical altercation with the cast member of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; at a private party in Los Angeles on January 12, 2019.

Alexis Skyy addressed reports of his physical altercation with Blac Chyna at a party in 2019. The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star even provided details about the incident.

"That was at a house party," Alexis clarified during an interview with Jason Lee Hollywood Unlocked. "I have no problem with Chyna. Everyone knows that Chyna is crazy. Chyna is just Chyna. Chyna is a bad bitch, I have no problem with her."

Alexis went on to say, "She just walked up to me like, 'Hi Lex, what's up?' We talked. We talked about our kids. 'How's Laiya, how's it going?' I'm wondering what Dream is like. Next thing you know, he's grabbing me. I'm like, shit? "

She revealed that she was surprised by the attack, adding that she tried to ask people with Blac if she was okay. "I didn't want to embarrass her, so … anyway, she just turned left and at the time, it was on and exploding," he alleged. "I think he has been left alone and, as I said, there is no beef on my part."

If there was a beef, Alexis claimed he "didn't know what the beef was about." She added: "I have been friends with [Rob Kardashian] for so long, even before she was with him. We've never done anything. "However, Alexis admitted that she decided to be" petty "after the altercation. She said she was embarrassed because she was" dragged out of a Los Angeles party with so many celebrities. "

First "Rob and Chyna"The star reportedly had a physical altercation with Alexis at a private party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The VH1 personality went to his Instagram account to share details about the fight that started after Blac invited her to his VIP lounge for a drink party. In his live Instagram feed, Alexis revealed that he was "taking care of my own business" before joining Blac as Blac offered him a few drinks in exchange for his company.

"After the second drink we had some Red Bulls. Then out of nowhere, this bitch gets up and says, 'You gotta get the shit out of my section!' I said, 'Who are you with talking? "She says," You have to get up! Right now! You have to get up! "" Alexis more detailed. He also claimed that Blac threw him a drink and that the fight worsened when "they started throwing his hands at him." She went on to say that the fight resulted in her being kicked out of the party.