Alexis Skyy: I don't know what beef is all about with Blac Chyna!

Alexis Skyy recently spoke about her long-standing enmity with Blac Chyna, but Alexis says she doesn't know what they're fighting for and has no problems with Chyna.

He also talked about the moment when Chyna put her feet on them.

"That was at a house party. I have no problem with Chyna. Everyone knows that Chyna is crazy. Chyna is just Chyna. Chyna is a bad bitch, I have no problem with her. She approached me like, & # 39; Hi Lex, what's up? We're talking. We're talking about our kids. "How's Laiya, how's it going?" I'm asking what Dream is like. The next thing you know, she's holding me. I'm like What the fuck? "He said to Hollywood Unlocked.

Alexis continued, "I honestly don't know what meat is about. I've been friends with Rob [Kardashian] for so long, even before she was with him. We've never done anything."

She said that after the incident, she went to Rob's house to hang out and be mean after Chyna humiliated her at the club.

