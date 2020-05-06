AI: AI is not magic, companies have to patiently work with it: Microsoft – Latest News

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) has demonstrated the profound impact it can have on society, technology is not magic and the result of implementing an AI model has a direct correlation with the underlying data that was used to train him. Microsoft executive said Wednesday.

Building an AI model involves timeless iterations, and the result only improves with new or more data over time.

"Don't expect human parity from day one. Businesses need to invest in model evolution that can take countless iterations, even before it reaches an acceptable level of precision and precision," according to Sandeep Alur, Director, Technology, Microsoft Center. , India.

By achieving human parity through vision, speech, and text, AI has the potential to have a significant impact on business results.

"For organizations that are still trying to discover their AI journey, they have to be realistic, invest in the evolution of an AI model, establish barriers to responsible AI, and establish trust," Alur said in a statement.

Microsoft has identified six principles for responsible AI that guide the development and use of AI with people at the center.

These are: fairness, reliability and security, privacy and security, inclusion, transparency and responsibility.

"Organizations can develop their own principles according to the nature of their business, but the guiding principles will ensure that their AI models are reliable," said Alur.

Deploying AI in an organization requires business and technology leaders to invest in defining an operational manifesto to elevate the spirit of responsible AI, he added.

